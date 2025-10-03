‘Kantara’ live-action film gets digital comics

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Hombale Films along with filmmaker Rishab Shetty (Hero, Bell Bottom) have joined forces with the Indian webtoon platform Toonsutra, to transform the record-breaking film Kantara – A Legend into expansive new media formats spanning digital comics and graphic novels.
Set in the coastal lands of Karnataka, the film follows the journey of Shiva, a rebel, a protector, and the bearer of the land’s eternal vow. From the thunderous spectacle of the Kambala races to the deeply rooted sacred village rituals, each moment is brought to life with the same intensity and soul that captivated audiences on screen. Kantara thrives wherever man, nature, and faith converge, creating a timeless narrative that resonates beyond its setting.
Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur mentioned, “Kantara has always been more than cinema for us, it is a cultural movement born from the soil of Karnataka. Partnering with Toonsutra allows us to take Kantara beyond the screen, giving fans across India and the world a chance to relive its power in a new form.”
The film’s lead actor and writer-director Rishab Shetty expressed, “Kantara is a story that belongs to our soil, our people, and our traditions. When we first brought it to screen, it became more than a film, it became an emotion for millions. To see the same story take life through illustration is powerful, because every reader can once again feel the devotion, the rage, the faith, and the divinity that made Kantara what it is.”
Tonnsutra chairman and co-founder Sharad Devaranjan mentioned, “Partnering with Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty to bring Kantara into its first comic is not just an extension of the film, but a way for millions of fans to experience the epic world in a new way.”
Toonsutra CEO and co-founder Vishal Anand added, “Kantara is a story that resonates with timeless themes of devotion, sacrifice, and the eternal bond between man, nature, and divinity. Bringing Kantara into comics allows us to expand its universe, while honouring the traditions that inspired it.”
The first Kantara comic chapters are available now for free to fans in India on the Toonsutra comic app (Android and iOS) as well as are free to read online.