Draft for online gaming regulation: Highlights

As per a recent development, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has prepared the Draft for the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2025 (“Draft Rules”). The ministry has invited feedback on the draft from stakeholders.
The key highlights of the draft include:
Gaming industry stakeholders feel that recognising esports as a legitimate sport will open the door for state and district-level championships as well as boost investor and sponsor confidence. Official recognition and a clear distinction provide legitimacy and clarity to players, opening the door to greater societal and parental acceptance. This clarity is set to attract more brands and partners, unlocking larger sponsorships, creator collaborations, and grassroots programs.