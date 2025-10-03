AM Draft for online gaming regulation: Highlights -
Esports Games Latest News

Draft for online gaming regulation: Highlights

03/10/2025
Anshita Bhatt

As per a recent development, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has prepared the Draft for the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2025 (“Draft Rules”). The ministry has invited feedback on the draft from stakeholders.

The key highlights of the draft include:

  • The provisions relating to recognition and promotion of esport, shall be administered by the central government through the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
  • The draft establishes the Online Gaming Authority of India (“Authority”) to oversee the determination of whether an online game is an online money game or otherwise, recognition and registration of esports and online social games, compliance, grievance redressal, and enforcement.
  • The Authority will be composed of a chairperson and five other ex officio members from various government ministries and is empowered to determine if a game is an “online money game,” register games, issue directions, and impose penalties.
  • Registration for both esports and social games will be managed by the Online Gaming Authority of India. 
  • For an e-sport title to be registered, it must first be recognised under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.
  • The Authority will maintain and publish a National Online Social Games and Esports Registry containing such details of all registered online social games and esports as deemed necessary by the Authority and a list of online games determined as online money games by the Authority.
  • Any online game service provider intending to provide an esport, shall make an application to the Authority.
  • Upon registering an online game as an esport, the Authority shall issue a certificate of registration to the online game service provider with a unique registration number. The Certificate of Registration shall be valid and subsisting for a period of up to five years as chosen by the online game service provider at the time of making an application.
  • If the registration of an esport is cancelled under the rules, the online game service provider of such esport or online social game shall not be eligible to avail of the support or incentives for promotion and development of esport or online social game.
  • Every online game service provider offering a registered esport, shall establish and maintain a functional grievance redressal mechanism for redressal of grievances from any user in relation to the online social games or esport offered by it.

Gaming industry stakeholders feel that recognising esports as a legitimate sport will open the door for state and district-level championships as well as boost investor and sponsor confidence. Official recognition and a clear distinction provide legitimacy and clarity to players, opening the door to greater societal and parental acceptance. This clarity is set to attract more brands and partners, unlocking larger sponsorships, creator collaborations, and grassroots programs.

Follow us on Google News
Anime India