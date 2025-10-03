‘Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1’ reports a strong opening day at the box office

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Hombale Films shared in a LinkedIn post that its film Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 sold an impressive 1.28 million tickets on its opening day. This milestone highlights the strong audience demand and widespread interest in the release.
As per their LinkedIn post, the film has topped the day one ticket sales records on BookMyShow in 2025.
Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, diving deep into the ancestral roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the spiritual lore introduced in the original. Set during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty around 300 CE, the story follows Berme, a fierce tribal warrior devoted to the deity Panjurli Daiva. When a tyrannical king threatens the sacred groves of Kantara, Berme must rise to defend his people and their divine covenant.
The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, and backed by the production company Hombale Films.
The cast of the film includes Shetty as Berme, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara and more. The VFX supervisor of the film was KV Sanjit who along with multiple award winning and small scale VFX studios created the visual marvel in the film. Sanjit posted on his LinkedIn handle expressing his appreciation towards all the VFX studios for their contribution to the film.
The VFX studios that were involved in the making of the film were: Zebu FX, Astra Studios, Redchillies VFX, NYVFXWaala, FutureWorks Media, Envision VFX, PhantomFX, Identical Brains, WhiteApple, Knack Studios, Deccan Dreams, VisKefi, Little BlackStar Visual Effects, Spectre Post, Digital Turbo Media (DTM), Digibricks Entertainment, Nube Cirrus, Light N Light VFX Studios, Squad VFX, PixStone Images, Fortune FX, Hocus Pocus VFX, IVFX, Esa FX and Workflows.
Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 was released on 2 October 2025. The sequel to this film will be reportedly released in the year 2026, with the exact release date is yet to be disclosed.