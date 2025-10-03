‘Desi Oon’ from India makes it to DigiCon6 Asia Awards 2025 final round in Tokyo

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Desi Oon, directed and produced by Studio Eeksaurus founder and creative director Suresh Eriyat, has been selected as the winner of DigiCon6 Asia Awards from India. Out of the top three shortlisted projects from India competing alongside other Asian creators, Desi Oon cleared the first round and will represent the country at the DigiCon6 Asia main award ceremony which will take place in October 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.
DigiCon6 Asia awards celebrate creativity, offering a platform for outstanding creators to be recognised on an international stage. Showcasing short films of under 15 minutes, the awards highlight artistry, compelling storytelling, and imaginative worlds. This year too, AnimationXpress continued its role as the official Indian representative for the prestigious DigiCon6 Asia Awards.
From the multiple entries AnimationXpress received, three were shortlisted to represent India, competing alongside creators from other Asian countries as official entries at the event. Below were the shortlisted projects in the three categories:
Desi Oon is deeply rooted in India’s pastoral heritage. It tells the story of India’s indigenous Deccani sheep and the wool they produce: a tale woven with care, quite literally, through the medium of wool itself. The film aims to spark international attention and support for the issues it highlights which are reviving the wool economy, sustaining pastoralism, and preserving a traditional way of life that’s quietly disappearing.
The amazing stop motion short film also received the jury award at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Festival. It was the sole Indian official selection at this year’s gathering of all animation lovers.
