Animated series producer and distributor Cyber Group Studios and Gigantosaurus‘ master toy licensee United Smile have named Jay@Play the exclusive distributor of series-inspired toys in the USA. Jay@Play will begin distributing United Smile’s new Gigantosaurus toy line, to include figurines, playsets, plush, and tech toys for children in the three to six years age group, in early 2024.

The success of the Gigantosaurus series on Disney+ and Netflix paves the way for an exciting line of toys, bringing the on-screen magic into the hands of fans. Among the Gigantosaurus introductions are:

Collectible 2” mini figures in single packs and blind packs featuring the Mighty Mini Friends Egg with the 2” figures set in slime

Soft Buddies Plush assortment with four collectible super-soft characters

10” Giganto Plush with roaring and stomping sounds

14” Action Giganto with chomping jaws and stomping legs

“With the new Gigantosaurus toys, children can recreate themes from the series or dream up their own prehistoric adventures with the characters they love,” said Cyber Group Studios licensing and marketing head Bruno d’Aumont.

“We’re so glad to join the Cyber Group Studios team and add to the huge success of the Gigantosaurus brand in the U.S.,” according to a statement from Jay@Play. “Just like the popular series, the vibrantly colourful toys will provide children nationwide with so much imagination-inspiring fun.”

“Jay@Play is a fabulous partner for Gigantosaurus and we’re looking forward to a long and fruitful working relationship with their talented team,” said United Smile president Josue Rosenzweig. “This beautiful toy collection will bring many hours of open-ended, creative play to Gigantosaurus fans.”

The Gigantosaurus series and licensed products are based on Jonny Duddle’s book, published by Bonnier Books UK, which has sold over 600,000 copies worldwide. The series follows the adventures of four young dinos – Rocky, Bill, Tiny, and Mazu – as they go on quests to explore their world, face their fears, work together to solve problems, learn more about the mysterious Gigantosaurus himself – and have lots of fun all along the way. The larger-than-life series incorporates more than 40 real dinosaur species as well as realistically rendered flora and fauna that is true to the time period.

The series is currently streaming on key platforms and airing on major channels around the world. With a total of three seasons now available, the series has become a favorite with children, who also enjoy Gigantosaurus adventures through YouTube, video games, and books.