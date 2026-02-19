iQOO S8UL win Rai Star x Gyan Gaming Cup in Kolkata

iQOO S8UL, the Moba Legends 5v5 roster of S8UL Esports, secured victory at the Rai Star x Gyan Gaming Cup with a four-three result in the grand final held in Kolkata on 18 February. The team received Rs 12.5 lakh in prize money.

Featuring an open qualifier pool with participation from 1,024 teams across the country, the month-long Rai Star x Gyan Gaming Cup was among India’s largest Moba Legends 5v5 tournaments. The iQOO S8UL roster was led by in-game leader Mohammad “Apex” Saad, alongside Abhijeet “Abhi” Katkar, Mehta “J” Jay, Chirag “Radium” Singh, Debasish “Anti” Sana and Joseph “Kakarot” Nehhunjang.

S8UL Esports co-founder Animesh Agarwal said, “The Indian Moba ecosystem is entering a new phase of growth, with larger tournaments, stronger grassroots participation, higher competitive standards and we are proud to have a strong, well-balanced lineup featuring some of the best players in the title. Wins like this validate our investment in building elite lineups and support systems around our players. Our focus now is to sustain this level of performance and replicate similar success in upcoming national and international tournaments.”

iQOO S8UL’s Moba Legends 5v5 team IGL Saad shared, “Coming into this tournament with so many teams, we knew the margin for error would be extremely small. As a team, we focused heavily on preparation, communication, and adapting our gameplay depending on the opponent’s playstyle. That grand final was one of the most intense series we’ve played as a team and this title belongs to everyone who believed in us.”

The tournament began with single-elimination open qualifiers played in a best-of-one format, from which only 16 teams advanced. In the concluding best-of-seven series, iQOO S8UL closed out the match four-three against Godlike Esports to claim the championship.