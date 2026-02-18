London-based studio JFX appoints Ingo Putze and Jenn Epstein as senior creative executives

L-R: Jenn Epstein and Ingo Putze

UK’s leading boutique VFX studios JFX announced the expansion of its senior creative leadership team with the appointment of Ingo Putze and Jenn Epstein as VFX supervisor and associate VFX supervisor respectively, strengthening the company’s creative vision and positioning it for continued growth.

Putze joins JFX as VFX supervisor, having previously collaborated with the team on projects including Goodbye June, the recent directorial debut of Kate Winslet. He brings a global perspective and decades of experience leading award-winning creative work, with credits including The Woman King, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Lee. Known for his concept driven approach and ability to translate complex ideas into compelling creative vision, Putze has built a reputation for pushing boundaries while delivering meaningful results for clients.

Epstein joins as associate VFX supervisor, bringing extensive expertise following a varied career at established VFX houses ILM, MPC and DNEG, where she held senior compositing and 2D supervisor roles. Her recent credits include The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Black Mirror and The Last Frontier.

Together, Putze and Epstein will partner closely with JFX leadership and creative teams to drive innovation, elevate creative output, and support the company’s expanding client portfolio.

“Ingo and Jenn are exceptional creative leaders whose experience and creative excellence align perfectly with JFX’s ethos and plans for the future. Their combined strengths will help us continue to deliver bold, original work while scaling our creative capabilities,” said JFX managing director Phil Greenlow. “Having both previously collaborated with JFX and Jellyfish Pictures, Jenn and Ingo have a great rapport with the team and I am proud that they are joining the team on a long-term basis, further elevating our offering.”

“I have worked with the team at JFX across a few projects now. Their approach to the industry and care for clients and crew make them an incredible company to work for. I am very happy to be continuing our relationship and delivering more great VFX for our clients,” said Putze.

“JFX embodies the future of VFX. Technologically, they are spearheading the studio of tomorrow, and through their values and creative standards, they are showcasing how we should be operating in 2026. I am so excited to be part of the process, leading a great team across a wide range of projects, whilst doing what I love,” said Epstein.

The appointments underscore JFX’s ongoing investment in top-tier talent following a successful first year since its launch in April 2025. Housed within the Troubadour Ecosystem alongside Troubadour Studios, JFX has worked on Netflix’s Goodbye June and currently has a roster of high-end television and independent film projects in production, due for release throughout 2026.