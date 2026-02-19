Britannia Jim Jam launches Marvel-themed packs in India

Britannia Jim Jam has announced the launch of Marvel-themed special edition packs with designs inspired by characters from the franchise. The range, available across Britannia Jim Jam and Britannia Jim Jam Pops, features Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Deadpool and Wolverine.

Each pack features Marvel graphics and visual elements, including Captain America’s shield, Thor’s hammer, Iron Man’s suit, Deadpool’s twin katanas and Wolverine’s claws. The campaign launch highlights the idea that superheroes often have their hands full, while Britannia Jim Jam can be easily enjoyed with one hand.

The campaign includes an advertisement featuring five Marvel cosplayers holding a fictional superhero press conference. They are asked a question by Jimmy and Jammy, which highlights that superheroes, and even cosplayers, rarely have a free hand to enjoy a snack. The moment introduces Britannia Jim Jam’s proposition that it can be eaten easily with one hand.

Britannia Industries marketing vice president Siddharth Gupta said, “Our focus has always been on staying closely connected to culture and finding relevant ways to show up where consumer interest exists, especially among younger Gen-Z audiences who shape what is current and relevant today. Pop culture collaborations are one of the ways we bring this to life, with a focus on delivering connected experiences across multiple touchpoints. Our collaboration with Marvel stands out as a unique opportunity for us to translate this thinking into a cohesive brand experience for our consumers that remains rooted in the product.”

The campaign also includes the no-twist challenge, where consumers can scan the special edition pack to access an interactive game that places them in the role of Marvel characters. Players face opponents using one hand while eating Jim Jam with the other, reflecting the central idea of the campaign.

Each scan and play earns Jim Jam Coins, giving participants a chance to win special Marvel merchandise, along with the chance to win a trip to Hong Kong Disneyland.

Steps to play the no-twist challenge: