‘Invincible’ locks in season six, becomes Prime Video’s longest-running original animated series

The Viltrumite War may only just be getting started, but Invincible is already looking beyond its next outing. J.K. Simmons has revealed that voice recording for season six is officially underway, signalling that Prime Video’s superhero juggernaut isn’t easing off the throttle.

Speaking while promoting his latest project, Simmons, who voices Omni-Man, confirmed, “We just started recording season six.”

The update comes weeks after Prime Video renewed Invincible for a sixth season ahead of season five’s 2027 debut. The renewal, announced during the Prime Video Studio Focus panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, makes Invincible the platform’s longest-running original animated series and one of the longest-running original animated shows across streaming.

Created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, with Ryan Ottley later joining the comic series, Invincible has grown into one of Prime Video’s biggest animated franchises since its 2021 debut. Season four became the show’s most-watched instalment to date, while the franchise has also expanded into gaming with Invincible VS attracting more than one million players within two weeks of launch.

Following the season six renewal, Skybound Entertainment co-founder Robert Kirkman said there was “still plenty of story left to tell”, while confirming that supervising directors Shaun O’Neill and Dan Duncan will step up as executive producers for seasons five and six.

With season six already in production and season five still waiting in the wings, one thing is clear: Invincible is living up to its name.