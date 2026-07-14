GDAI powers up their programme Supernova to launch India’s next wave of game studios

India’s indie game developers have a new power-up. The Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) has unveiled Supernova, a national incubation programme aimed at helping homegrown studios level up from building games to building sustainable businesses.

Applications are now open for the inaugural cohort, with 40 high-potential studios from across the country set to receive mentoring, publisher access, investor connections and AI-led production support.

Developed with ecosystem partners including Tencent, PhonePe’s Indus Appstore, 1312 Interactive and Sanchi Connect, Supernova is one of GDAI’s biggest ecosystem-building initiatives to date. The programme is designed for everyone from student teams and early-stage developers to publisher-ready and investment-ready studios.

Participants will receive stage-specific guidance from industry veterans, support in pitching to publishers and investors, AI-driven development workflows, legal and IP advisory, cloud infrastructure, startup tools and direct access to global industry networks.

The timing is no accident. India already boasts one of the world’s largest gaming audiences, but the next boss battle is helping studios crack publishing, monetisation and international markets. According to Mintegral’s India Gaming Growth Outlook 2026, sustainable scaling remains the industry’s biggest challenge, while Mixi Global Investments projects India’s combined in-app purchases and advertising revenue to hit US$2.4 billion by 2029.

GDAI’s Supernova incubation program will aid India’s expanding developer ecosystem of more than 2000 companies employing 130,000 talented professionals and GDAI’s vision to create two million+ jobs in gaming by 2034.

GDAI incubation subcommittee board member and chairperson Rajan Navani said, “India already has the creative talent, entrepreneurial drive and market scale to become a global game development hub, adding that the next phase depends on helping founders build sustainable studios capable of creating globally successful intellectual property.”

GDAI chief executive officer Shruti Verma said, “Conversations with developers across the country highlighted common pain points, including publisher access, fundraising, AI adoption and commercialisation. Supernova, she said, aims to bring those missing pieces together under one roof.”

The programme will culminate at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) 2026, where participating studios will pitch their creations to publishers, investors and industry leaders from India and overseas. If all goes to plan, Supernova could prove aptly named, giving India’s indie game scene the explosive boost it has long been waiting for.