Crunchyroll unveils first teaser for ‘Dreamland’, sets October 2026 premiere

Crunchyroll has released the first teaser trailer for Dreamland, offering fans a look at the upcoming animated adaptation ahead of its October premiere. The teaser debuted on 12 July 2026.

Based on the acclaimed French manga, Dreamland follows Terrence, a teenager whose life is forever changed after losing his mother in a fire. Traumatised by the tragedy, he withdraws into an emotionless existence, haunted by recurring nightmares that force him to relive the devastating event every time he falls asleep.

Everything changes when Terrence decides to confront the flames that have tormented him for years instead of running away. By overcoming his greatest fear, he becomes a Traveler, a rare type of Dreamer capable of exploring Dreamland, a mysterious dimension born from humanity’s dreams and nightmares.

The teaser offers a glimpse of the series’ surreal dreamscapes, supernatural action and emotional journey, teasing the challenges Terrence will face as he navigates the strange world of Dreamland.

Dreamland is set to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll in October 2026.