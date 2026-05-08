India’s video game moment: talent, technology, and policy align

Manvendra Shukul

The development of video games globally today is increasingly defined by real-time workflows and cross-border collaboration. What was once considered cutting-edge is now foundational.

Real-time technologies, coupled with newer production pipelines and advanced game engines such as unreal engine and unity, are reducing the gap between idea and execution within the game development cycle. At the same time, stronger internet infrastructure, rising production costs, and access to specialised expertise across geographies are accelerating global collaboration. Together, these two forces have been quietly reshaping the way video games, as we know them, are made – breaking down the boundaries of where and how diverse teams of artists, programmers, and designers work.

This evolution is further supported by advances in cloud-based rendering and high-performance ecosystem infrastructure from companies like Nvidia and Xbox, enabling teams to collaborate seamlessly while accessing high-performance environments remotely. At the same time, AI-assisted rendering and optimisation push the boundaries of visual fidelity, delivering higher quality outputs, faster frame rates, and significantly shorter iteration cycles. What once required heavy processing and time-intensive workflows can now be achieved with far greater speed and precision.

From an Indian perspective, this evolution in how video games are developed raises an important question: Are we prepared to take advantage of this shift? The answer may well be a definitive yes. For the first time, technology, talent, and policy are moving in the same direction, putting India’s video game story at a different kind of inflection point.

Technology is opening the door; policy is making sure we can walk through it

The integration of real-time technologies into video game development has changed the value proposition for Indian talent. India has played a significant role in the global video games industry, serving as a reliable outsourcing partner to international studios and producing high-quality game art for AAA titles, mobile games, and indie projects. The demand has always been there. Indian artists are behind some of the world’s most iconic video game characters, environments, and animations. As real-time pipelines improve, Indian talent is no longer just contributing; they are co-creating alongside global teams in real time, playing a more meaningful role across the development cycle. Industry leaders like Krafton and PlayStation are actively backing talent in India, contributing not just through funding and guidance but also by strengthening India’s role in global game development collaborations. The outcome is clear: Indian studios are moving beyond being service providers to becoming true creative collaborators.

But access alone isn’t enough, and this is where government-backed initiatives and policy frameworks step in. The union budget 2026 sent a strong signal to the AVGC industry by moving beyond mere intent and investing directly in talent creation at scale. The proposed AVGC content creator labs across 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, will enable training in Art, Animation, VFX, and technology, within the education ecosystem. This is a prominent step by the government towards reducing the gap between academia and industry, enabling a subtle but critical shift: from talent availability to talent readiness.

Education is becoming industry-aligned

For years, there was a gap between what institutes taught and what studios needed. That gap is unsustainable in a real-time studio environment. Game art education in India is striving to become more tool-specific, collaborative, and production-oriented, resulting in a new generation of artists who don’t just learn art but understand game-ready art. And this distinction is everything India needs right now.

As talent becomes more industry-ready and exposed to global standards, confidence to build original IPs is also increasing. What sets India apart is the unique cultural lens with which Indian game artists can contribute to global game development. Indian artists can offer visual worlds that are both fresh and deeply meaningful. As studios here begin building original IPs, this cultural perspective can become a true differentiator in the global market. If the last decade positioned India as a reliable engine behind the scenes of global game development, the next decade can very well lay the groundwork for India’s game development ecosystem to mature into a leading creative force in global game development.

The way forward

Real-time technologies have dramatically reduced the barriers of distance, while recent progress in policy is easing access for Indian talent. Once seen merely as an advantage, India’s talent pool is now becoming more visible on the global stage. This moment marks a true inflection point for India’s video games industry. The opportunity is no longer on the horizon. It’s right here. However, for this vision to fully materialise, India must deepen its commitment to growth.

To ensure this opportunity is realised, India should focus on three clear priorities: First, integrate training in real-world production pipelines into curricula for game art, animation, VFX, design, and game development technologies. Second, provide hands-on experience with real-time workflows to increase skill relevance through studio internships and other avenues. Third, foster strong and ongoing mentorships between students and industry professionals to bridge the education-industry gap. To take this even further, India must also tap into the vast pool of young talent passionate about video games. The focus should be on establishing team-based incubation structures that transform early interest in video games into global production-ready teams.

More importantly, India must cultivate cultural confidence in its storytelling, build original intellectual property, establish world-class studios, and create globally competitive games that are developed and owned in India. For developers, publishers, startups, investors, and creators alike, this long-term confidence is what our industry needs to compete globally.

If India seizes this moment, it can become not just a contributor but a true leader in global game development. The next chapter of the Indian gaming story is at the cusp of being written, and we are ready for it.

(This article has been contributed by Lakshya Digital founder & CEO and IICT Founding Member Manvendra Shukul, and AnimationXpress does not necessarily subscribe to these views.)