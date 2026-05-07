‘Kantara: A Legend – Chapter One’ VFX breakdown set for VAM Summit & Awards x The Content Hub

Cinema has always pushed the boundaries of imagination, but bringing myth and folklore to life on screen requires more than just vision; it demands cutting-edge visual storytelling. Attendees will witness a deep dive into the marvelous visual world of Kantara: A Legend – Chapter One at an upcoming session at the VAM Summit & Awards x The Content Hub.

The session, led by the film’s VFX supervisor, K.V. Sanjit, will unveil what went into the making of this on-screen marvel.

During the presentation, Sanjit will walk attendees through the creative and technical challenges of recreating mythological elements, divine manifestations, and immersive forest landscapes that are central to the film’s world. From pre-visualisation and simulation to compositing and final rendering, the breakdown will demonstrate how each layer contributes to building authenticity while retaining cinematic spectacle.

The Content Hub (TCH) X VFX and More (VAM) Summit 2026 is scheduled for 14 and 15 May at Nesco, Mumbai. The event will conclude with the VAM Awards on the evening of 15 May.

The event will focus on the combined themes, including “AI x Creativity: Redefining Storytelling in 2026” and “Content Acceleration: The Race for Attention.” These discussions aim to highlight the growing influence of artificial intelligence and the rapid pace of content creation in shaping the future of storytelling.



The event continues to bring together creators, technologists, and industry leaders to explore the future of media and entertainment through discussions, presentations, and knowledge-sharing sessions.

Co-powered by SideFX and Tathastu Techno Solution, the summit continues to strengthen its industry backing with an impressive lineup of partners. The event has shaped into a massive gathering with the support of: gold partner Adobe; associate partners ARK Infosolutions, Autodesk, and Foundry; along with industry partners Famous Studios, Hoichoi, Aha, Chana Jor, Frameo.Ai, XPPen, PhantomFX, NY VFXWaala, Disk Archive, and VolumX. And the state host is the Government of Maharashtra industries department and Maitri (Maharashtra industry, trade and investment facility cell).

For more information, visit here: https://event.animationxpress.com/vam/ and https://www.thecontenthub.in/



To register for VAM Summit & The Content Hub: https://event.animationxpress.com/vam_summit_2026/index.php