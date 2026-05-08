‘The World Is Dancing’ trailer drops with a new theme song

The upcoming anime adaptation of The World Is Dancing, co-produced by Shochiku and CyberAgent, is officially set to begin streaming on 2 July 2026.

The makers have unveiled a new trailer. It starts with an opening theme song, Shusyo, performed by Macaroni Empitsu, marking the song’s first public reveal. The trailer also introduces additional cast members, including Takahiro Sakurai as the powerful shogun Ashikaga Yoshimitsu, alongside Nobuo Tobita, Mamiko Noto, Inori Minase, and Hazuki Seto.



New character illustrations and heartfelt comments from the cast members have also been revealed.



Originally created by Kazuto Mihara, The World Is Dancing was serialised in Kodansha’s Seinen Magazine Morning. Although the manga spans only six volumes, it earned widespread praise for its tightly crafted storytelling and timeless themes that continue to resonate with readers today.

The english version of the original manga is available online through Kodansha’s official website, including a free preview of chapter one.



Set during an age of constant conflict, the story follows a beautiful and intensely curious boy named Oniyasha. As he encounters new people, experiences joy and sorrow, and confronts his own weaknesses, he gradually shapes a new form of dance born from a turbulent and ever-changing world. The series presents a powerful dance story imagining the early life of the boy who would later become the legendary creator of Noh theatre, Zeami.

The World Is Dancing is being produced by animation studio Cypic, known for its work on Umamusume: Cinderella Gray and The Summer Hikaru Died. Direction is handled by Toshimasa Kuroyanagi, recognised for acclaimed projects such as The Great Passage, Love Me, Love Me Not, and Backflip!! anime series and films.