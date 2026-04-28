India’s content heavyweights converge in Mumbai for The Content Hub x VAM Summit

Clockwise from top left: Ravindra Gautam, Siddharth Malhotra, Kartk D Nishandar, Aashish Mall, Aashish Singh



India does not just watch content. It devours it-in 30 second reels, midnight OTT binges and vertical dramas consumed between train stations. A billion screens. A thousand languages. Zero patience. And now, with the government pushing hard on artificial intelligence and studios racing to keep up, the stories being told are getting sharper, bolder and more algorithmically ruthless than ever before.

It is against this backdrop that Indian Television Dot Com has announced an initial line-up of producers and filmmakers for The Content Hub x VAM (VFX & More) Summit and Awards 2026, set for Mumbai on 14th and 15th May at Nesco, Goregaon.

The summit’s themes, “Content Acceleration: The Race for Attention” and “AI x Creativity: Redefining Storytelling in 2026” are not merely taglines. It captures the central anxiety of an industry where big-budget productions and lean independents now compete on equal footing, with algorithms rather than legacy deciding what wins. The platform brings together producers, broadcasters, OTT players, directors, cinematographers, studios, VFX leaders and technologists to decode a shift that is remaking Indian media in real time.

Among the confirmed producers and filmmakers, some of the most compelling sessions include a panel on the evolving relationship between producers and corporate houses, featuring Aashish Singh, who will examine how one-off projects are giving way to scalable global franchises and what AI means for creative integrity. Global Sports Entertainment And Media Solutions (GSEAMS) founder and producer behind Taali Kartk D Nishandar, takes the filmmaker’s lens to a generation that consumes everything and forgives nothing, tackling hard questions about attention spans, the ethics of viral filmmaking and how virtual production is changing cinema from the inside out.

Ravindra Gautam, producer, director and scriptwriter of Maharani Season 2, leads a panel on the explosive rise of regional and language content, exploring why local audiences are hitting record highs and how AI-driven localisation is helping crossover stories conquer both television and OTT in the same breath. Alchemy Films co-founder and filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra, steps back for a wider reckoning: is the star-driven model finished, and is data a threat or a gift to the modern storyteller? Paperboat Design Studios founder Ashish Mall, rounds out this group with a spotlight on design-led storytelling and the growing muscle of high-end animation and VFX in the fight for eyeballs.

The full speaker roster, spanning broadcasters, OTT executives, directors, cinematographers, VFX leaders and technologists will feature more than 150 speakers. With 2,000 attendees expected, The Content Hub x VFX & More is shaping up to be among the largest and most wide-ranging gatherings of content professionals in the country.

The event is co-powered by SideFX and Tathastu Techno Solutions. The gold partner for the event is Adobe. The associate partners include ARK Infosolutions, Autodesk, and Foundry. The industry partners are Chana Jor, Famous Studios, Hoichoi, Dashverse Ai and XPPen. The community partner is MIDCCA.

Indian media has never moved faster, and the pressure to win attention at scale has never been greater. The Content Hub x VAM Summit will not just debate what comes next. It will be where the people who decide it come to compare notes.



For more information, visit here: https://event.animationxpress.com/vam/ and https://www.thecontenthub.in/



To register for VAM Summit & The Content Hub: https://event.animationxpress.com/vam_summit_2026/index.php