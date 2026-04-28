Webtoon expands storytelling with Genies’ AI-powered avatar technology

Webtoon Entertainment, a global entertainment giant, announced a strategic partnership with Genies, the AI avatar technology company.



Through the collaboration, participating creators will be able to extend their characters into interactive 3D formats using avatar and creator tools integrated into Webtoon’s english platform. These experiences mark a new chapter for fans, who can now go beyond reading to chat and interact, uncover hidden lore, and collect exclusive digital items, creating new ways to engage with the characters and story universes they love.



The partnership will kick off with a curated group of creator-approved flagship titles like The Greatest Estate Developer and The Knight Only Lives Today, among others. Creators will work directly with Webtoon and Genies to reimagine customisable 3D avatars that reflect their distinct artistic style and each character’s unique personality. Powered by Genies’ AI visual and embodiment layer tools, characters will come to life, expanding beyond the webcomic in ways that complement storytelling and express each creator’s artistic vision, while laying the foundation for future monetisation opportunities.



This partnership is built to scale across Webtoon’s vast and continuously growing universe of creator-owned characters and franchises, making immersive fan experiences accessible across the full breadth of content on the platform. Genies’ avatar creation tools and style adaptation capabilities are uniquely positioned to support that ambition, with the flexibility to honour the distinct artistic vision of each series. Whether a title is gritty and dark or lighthearted and stylised, the resulting avatar reflects the creative integrity that makes each Webtoon series unique.



Through Genies’ technology suite, the companies will also introduce interactive digital collectibles, designed to create new immersive opportunities for fans. The initial rollout will allow users to interact with their favourite characters for an experience that is personal and progressive: as fans read deeper into a series, they unlock collectible items, expanded backstories via chat, and exclusive lore that rewards fans with a window into their favourite creator’s expanded universe. For Webtoon’s most passionate fans, it means the story doesn’t end when the episode does.



“Creators are the foundation of everything we do at Webtoon,” said Webtoon president Yongsoo Kim. “This partnership introduces new ways to extend their worlds beyond the page. For fans, it transforms how they experience the stories they love, with immersive new digital experiences that offer more of their favourite worlds and characters. Our approach is deliberately creator-first: participation is opt-in, and every character experience is built to reflect the integrity of the original work.”



“Webtoon has built one of the most creator-driven communities in digital entertainment, where artists and storytellers shape worlds that fans deeply connect with,” said Genies CEO and founder Akash Nigam. “We’re excited to collaborate on tools that help Webtoon creators expand how fans experience their stories, turning characters they love into interactive digital experiences while preserving creative authenticity.”



Genies recently announced collaborations with MLB Players, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), King Records, and Sanrio. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, Webtoon has redefined digital storytelling and continues to evolve how creators can reach global audiences. By combining the company’s scale and creator community with Genies’ technology, the collaboration extends character-driven storytelling, giving creators a new way to expand their franchises and offering fans a richer, more immersive way to live inside the stories that define their fandom.

Fans will be able to check out digital avatars starting this summer. Full details of product features and timing are in development. Further details will be shared in the coming months.