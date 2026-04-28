Geo Seed Games announces first test launch of their game ‘Never Wither’ this May

Never Wither, developed by Geo Seed Games, an open-world survival crafting experience that blends creature collection, action Role-Playing Game (RPG) elements, and online multiplayer gameplay, is set to debut its first official test on 29 May 2026 Pacific Time (PT).

This limited-access playtest, available to a select number of participants, will offer approximately three to five hours of gameplay. Players will be able to explore the game’s first region, the valley, in single-player mode building homesteads, taming over a dozen creatures, and facing four formidable bosses.

During this period, players will step into the valley, where they will explore its landscapes, confront encroaching corruption, and work towards restoring balance in the world. Test keys will also be distributed through official Never Wither community channels as part of special giveaway initiatives.

Explore the valley, cleanse the corruption

Set in the vibrant valley, home to a host of fantastical creatures, the game introduces a world now tainted by a dark corruption originating from the world tree. Players are invited to embark on a journey of exploration and purification, stepping in as the land’s final hope for restoration.

Collect creatures, incarnate and fight

Beasts, nature spirits, elemental beings, and the claws come to life as loyal companions, each equipped with distinct combat skills and abilities. Players can use their strengths and strategies to overcome powerful bosses.

Train companions, defeat foes

Build a powerful team of companions, equip gear and unlock potent spells to take on challenging enemies. Along the way, players can encounter rare individuals distinguished by unique appearances and traits. Beyond combat, they can manage their residents and steadily transform their survival camp into a thriving and prosperous settlement.

Players can now register for the Never Wither playtest and are able to request access through the game’s official Steam store page. The playtest will run from 29 May 2026 at 6:00 PM (PT) to 1 June 2026 at 6:00 PM (PT).