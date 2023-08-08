The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of I Am Groot. In honour of National Tree Day on 6 August, Disney+ released the trailer and poster of I Am Groot Season 2.

This animated series from Marvel Studios will consist of five brand new shorts which will premiere on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar platforms on 6 September 2023. This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments. The second season will trace the various escapades of the mischievous sapling and one can see it running around in snowy places and jungles. What kind of trouble is he going to get himself into this time?

Groot is part of Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The stand-alone show I Am Groot is based on the childhood version of the character when it was a baby. Baby Groot featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The first season of I Am Groot consisting of five shorts was released by Marvel on the streaming platform in August 2022. It explored the glory days of Baby Groot – growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars.

The character of Baby Groot is voiced by Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Kirsten Lepore, writer/director of season one, returns in the same capacity for season two. The supervising producer is Danielle Costa; producers are Craig Rittenbaum and Alex Scharf; executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kirsten Lepore. Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt is co-executive producer.

Check out the new poster for the upcoming season below: