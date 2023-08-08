Esports and gaming entertainment company Gods Reign has roped in Times OOH, as its Title Sponsor for the Battlegrounds Master Series (BGMS) 2023. Times OOH is an out-of-home (OOH) media firm in the Indian outdoor advertising industry.

Times OOH has 24 per cent of the market share of the Indian advertising industry and it has been providing comprehensive OOH advertising solutions at premium, strategic and High Dwell time locations such as airports, metro, city media and digital OOH inventories. Through this collaboration, Gods Reign and Times OOH will launch a billboard initiative across multiple cities including Delhi and Bangalore to extend the world of esports to a wider audience.

By not just targeting dedicated gamers, this initiative seeks to captivate traditional sports spectators, offering them a glimpse into the fast-paced, competitive world of esports and bridging the gap between conventional sports and esports. Additionally, Times OOH will also hold the title spot on Gods Reign’s team jersey for BGMS season 2.

Sharing his views on this association, Times OOH chief strategy officer Aman Nanda said, “Times OOH has always believed in investing in premium properties which offer leading positions to our group in the fraternity and us. We have seen that Gods Reign has embodied competitive esports excellence and the best of gaming culture over the last half-decade hence we found a perfect synergy in the association. As an advertising organisation, we consider esports as the next big disruptive category, especially in the OOH space which caters to a wide variety of audience and especially at airports that has a large extent of high tech and sports enthusiasts’ audience.”

Gods Reign CEO K.R. Rohith said, “Forming an alliance with Times OOH enables us to amplify our fundamental operations by enhancing the competitive prowess of our teams in the biggest esports events in South Asia. With a relentless focus on innovation and collaboration, the company is set to redefine the industry’s landscape. This partnership highlights our shared vision and dedication to fostering the best competitive experience for our fans by delivering exceptional performance.”