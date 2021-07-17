Here are the winners of the second edition of ANN Awards

On 17 July, Animation Xpress concluded the second edition of KAM Kids Animation & More summit that successfully brought all the stakeholders of the animation space from all across the globe. The summit was followed by a grand award ceremony titled ANN Awards where the best talents in the world of animation were honoured and recognised for their artistry and creativity.

KAM Summit and ANN awards were presented by Nick and co-powered by Cosmos-Maya, Unreal-Engine and Discovery Kids. YOTTA served as the workstation partner and OTT service partner whereas Green Gold Animation was the summit partner. ABAI promoting Centre of Excellence (COE) were the associate partners and the event was supported by in10 Media -GUBBARE and HUION. Tokyo-based TBS’ Digicon6 Asia was the festival partner and ASIFA India was the community partner.

Animators, studios, and individuals from institutes participated across 66 categories, setting a benchmark in the animation space. Over 300 artists were judged by a well-qualified 10 member jury through an online mechanism. The jurors were Vidit Kundra, Shilpa Ranade, Yoshiya Ayugai, Sekhar Mukherjee, Joan Vogelesang, Indrajit Nattoji, Anil Wanvari, Vivek Ram, Jack Liang, Dhimant Vyas.

The winners will be receiving the Ann Awards trophy along with digital certificates.

This year to honour the creative genius and champion of Indian animation industry, the late Arnab Chaudhuri, AnimationXpress introduced a new recognition, ‘The Arnab Chaudhuri Director’s Award’. To select the winners, an Awards Committee was put in place that consisted of people who have been associated with Arnab and understood his philosophies. They are Vaibhav Kumaresh, Ashish Kulkarni, Pete Bishop, Orion Ross, P Jayakumar, Prakash Moorthy, Hari Varma, Anil Wanvari and Ashima Avasthi.

The winning student director under ‘The Arnab Chaudhuri Young Ace Award – Short Form content’ will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 15,001 and the winner of ‘The Arnab Chaudhuri Young Ace Award – Long fort Form content’ will be awarded with Rs 33,001. The winners will also receive a digital tablet from our support partner HUION.

Here’s the list of Ann Awards nominations and winners:



PROGRAMMING

Best Preschool Show

Mighty Little Bheem episode – A Royal Festival of Colors (Green Gold Animation)

Best Channel Packaging

Warner Media India – Pogo Festive Packaging

Best Promo

Kaal ka badla (Discovery Kids India)

Kris Live Action Sport (Warner Media India – Pogo)





Kris Live Action Stationary (Warner Media India – Pogo)





Toons ki barish (Warner Media India – Cartoon Network)





What’s Your Summer Plan (Sony Pictures Networks India)

Best 2D Animated Series

Abhimanyu (Toonz Media Group)





Ting Tong as Inventor (Viacom18 – Nickelodeon)





Chhota Bheem Episode – Shrunken Kids (Green Gold Animation)





Fukrey Boyzzz: Vanaar Sena (Discovery Kids India)





Titoo (Cosmos-Maya)

Best 3D animated series

Bhoot Bandhus Family Tree & Bhoot Bandhus Magic Show (Viacom18 – Nickelodeon)





Rudra – Race to the mountain (Viacom18 – Nickelodeon)





Bablu Dablu: Monster Plan (One Take Media)





Motu Patlu (Cosmos-Maya)





KickO and Super Speedo (Sony Pictures Networks India)

Best Animated Film

Fatak Patak – Sheru Ban Gaya Champion (Nihodo Media)





Rudra – The Land of Nowhere (Viacom18 – Nickelodeon)





Bheem In The City ( Green Gold Animation)





( Little Singham : Kaal ki Shatir Chaal (Discovery Kids India)





Little Singham: Future mein Satakli (Discovery Kids India)

Best Animated Short Film

Ting Tong as Kungfu Dancer (Viacom18 – Nickelodeon)





Jungle Mangal (Saggitive TechnoCreative Solutions)





Lamput – Transfer Gun (Warner Media India)

Best Music Composer

Har Task with a Mask (Warner Media India)





Move it Like the Animals (YoBoHo Digital Content)





Kicko and Super Speedo vs Benaam Who (Sony Pictures Networks India)

Best Remotely Produced Content

Bheega Diya na (Warner Media India)





We for the World (Warner Media India – Pogo)





Momo and Tulus (YoBoHo Digital Content)

DIGITAL/ OTT AWARDS

Best Animated Film

Bombay Rose ( Paperboat Design Studios)





( Titoo Ambulance (Warner Media India – Pogo)





Christmas Ident (Warner Media India – Pogo)





Simmba Biker Gang (Warner Media India – Pogo)

Best Animated Digital Series

Gummy Bear & Friends (Toonz Media Group )





) Mighty Little Bheem Episode – Come Out and Play (Green Gold Animation)

Best Animated Music Video

The Fortune & Julia Nem – Lost (Kiran Venugopalan)





Titoo aisa kyun hain? ( Warner Media India)





( Har task with a mask (Warner Media India – Pogo)

Best Remotely Produced content

Toons ki barish (Warner Media India – Cartoon Network)

Best Animated Social Media Brand

Cosmos-Maya WowKidz

Best Reels

Pixoury Media

TECHNICAL AWARDS

Best Title Design

Fukrey Boyzzz: Vaanar Sena (Discovery Kids India)

Best Title Song

Keymon Ache (Viacom18 – Nickelodeon)





Hope Song – Phhir Dil Bolega YAY! (Sony Pictures Networks India)





Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal title song (Sony Pictures Networks India)

Best Editing in an Animated TV Series

Motu Patlu (Cosmos-Maya)

Best Editing in an Animated Film

Fatak Patak – Sheru Ka World Tour (Nihodo Media)





Fatak Patak – Sheru Aur Masti Ki Pathshala (Nihodo Media)





Honey Bunny in Ghost Palace (Sony Pictures Networks India)

Best Editing in an Animated Digital Series

Momo and Tulus ( YoBoHo Digital Content)





Ace2Three Rummy (Skill Tool Studio)

Best Director of an Animated TV series

Toonz Media Group

Chacha Chaudhary





Cosmos-Maya

Selfie With Bajrangi





Selfie With Bajrangi Cosmos-Maya

Motu Patlu

Technical Awards

Best Director of an Animated Film

A THEOREM (AK RAPOLU THEOREM)

DHIRA

Best Director of a Digital Series

Skill Tool Studio

Ace2Three Rummy

Best Screenplay

Fatak Patak – Sheru Ka World Tour (Nihodo Media)





Fatak Patak – Sheru Ban Gaya Champion (Nihodo Media)





Honey Bunny and Super Car Race (Sony Pictures Networks India)

Best Character Design

Tiger in Jungle Mangal (Saggitive TechnoCreative Solutions)





Gadget Guru Ganesha (Cosmos-Maya)



Bapu (Cosmos-Maya)

Best Character Animation

One Take Media Bablu

Dablu: Monster Plan

Best Voice Over Artist for a TV series – Male

Sony Pictures Networks India

Honey Bunny Ka Jholmaal

Best Voice Over Artist for a Digital series – Female

YoBoHo Digital Content Build

A Childrens Playground

Best Technical Innovation

A THEOREM (AK RAPOLU THEOREM)

DHIRA

L&M (Licensing & Merchandising) Awards

Best Animated Character Merchandise

Chhota Bheem Saregama Carvaan Mini (Green Gold Animation)

Best Animated Series Merchandise

Fatak Patak (Nihodo Media)

Best Licensed Animated Character Programme

Chhota Bheem (Green Gold Animation)

Best Licensed Animated Series Programme

Bablu Dablu: Snow Daze (One Take Media)

Best use of Leveraging a Character for Brand Marketing

Chhota Bheem Jelimal Candies (Green Gold Animation)

MAM (Media, Advertising and Marketing) Awards

Best Animated Brand Film

Air India Animated Brand Films ( ARTHA Animation )





( ) Ace2Three Rummy (Skill Tool Studio)





TRAQ by Titan (Paperboat Design Studio)

Best Digital Campaign for an Animated Series

Fukreyy Boyzzz Launch ( Discovery Kids India )





( ) Kaal ki Shatir Chaal (Discovery Kids India)





Ace2Three Rummy (Skill Tool Studio)

Best use of Animated Character in a Brand TVC

Air India Animated Brand Advertisements (ARTHA Animation)

Best Experiential Marketing

School Contact Programme (Discovery Kids India)

Best Brand Collaboration

Fukrey Boyzzz x Britannia Krunch (Discovery Kids India)

Best Innovative Campaign

SuperHero Academy (Discovery Kids India)

Student Awards

Best Student 3D Film

Deep Trouble (MAAC Andheri – Mumbai)





Let’s Go (MAAC South Extension – New Delhi)





BOOND (MAAC Malad – Mumbai)

Best Student 2D film

Story of a Beginning

Balaram J ( National Institute of Design )





( ) Water Pollution

Vishnu Balal (UNESCO H2Ooooh! – Waterwise Program 2021 by Toonz Media Group)





Vishnu Balal (UNESCO H2Ooooh! – Waterwise Program 2021 by Toonz Media Group) Blinding Lights Music Video

Dhruv Dhindale, Sakshi Singh & Aman Singh (DICE VFS)

SPECIAL AWARDS

Best Animator – Female

Meera Latkar (Warner Media India – POGO)

Bheega diya naa

Best Animator – Male

Mukund Bhaleghare (Skill Tool Studio)

ACE2THREE Rummy

Best Indie Studio

Paperboat Design Studios

Young Animator of the Year

Balaram J (National Institute of Design)

Story of a Beginning

Best Animated Music Video

Jazyl Homavazir & Amandeep Singh

Homeless Homeboy Animated Opening





YoBoHo Digital Content

Move it Like the Animals





Move it Like the Animals Discovery Kids India

Little Singham: Kaal ki shatir Chaal





Little Singham: Kaal ki shatir Chaal Kiran Venugopalan & Aishwarya Manoj Mankar

The Fortune & Julia Nem – Lost

Best Bollywood inspired animated IP

Fukrey Boyzzz (Discovery Kids India)

Best use of animation in a public service message nominees

Pollution Control Day 2020 (Digitalclay Studios)





Mumbai Police Parivaar ( ARTHA Animation )





) Fukrey Boyzzz: Swag wali Diwali (Discovery Kids India)

Best Syndicated Content

Bablu Dablu: Sunsational Summer (One Take Media)

EDITOR’S CHOICE AWARDS

Best 3D Series Overall- TV and OTT

Mondo Yan (Toonz Media Group)





Mighty Little Bheem Episode – A Flower For Mom (Green Gold Animation)

Most Expansive Studio of the Year

Cosmos-Maya

The Arnab Chaudhuri Director’s Award

The Arnab Chaudhuri Young ACE Award – Short Form

Notun Fasal (New Harvest)

Sovan Dutta (SRFTI)

The Arnab Chaudhuri Young ACE Award – Long Form

Story of a Beginning

Balaram J (National Institute of Design)

The Arnab Chaudhuri Animation ACE Award