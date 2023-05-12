Gold Valley Films and Toonz Media Group announced that an adaptation of Scandinavia’s beloved children’s classic, The Wonderful Adventures of Nils, is coming to the big screen as an animated picture for the first time. Nils: The New Adventure is based on the book by Selma Lagerlöf, the first female writer to ever win the Nobel Prize in literature.
Jason Reisig (co-director of Warner Bros’ Smallfoot) is a director on the film.
Nils: The New Adventure is part of the six animated picture co-financing and co-producing deal between Toonz Media Group and Gold Valley Films. The first two pictures announced by the two studios as part of the deal are Little Emma which is having its world premiere screenings at the Cannes Film Market, and Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk from producer-director John D. Eraklis’ Exodus Film Group.
The official synopsis of The Wonderful Adventures of Nils reads: When a misunderstood boy is shrunk to mini size by a vengeful pixie, he must team up with a bumbling goose on the journey of a lifetime to change himself back. Will he “grow up” in time?
Additionally, longtime Toonz executive Gulshan David is joining Toonz’ feature film division as international distribution and sales vice president reporting to Toonz Media Group feature film president Ariel Veneziano.
“I am thrilled to join the newly launched division as VP of sales and stay within the Toonz family, where I will work with Ariel and Allen Tsang of Gold Valley. These are exciting times to be part of the productions of Nils, Pierre, and Little Emma with Toonz and Gold Valley Films,” David commented.
“Gulshan is a terrific addition to the team, as he comes with a wealth of experience that will be instrumental in ramping up Toonz’s film sales and distribution arm, starting at Cannes,” said Veneziano.
David has over two decades of experience in sales, marketing, and business development, including in leadership positions. He has been associated with Toonz Media Group since 2010 in senior positions such as marketing, distribution and syndication director division. He was Imira Entertainment (a Toonz company) media sales VP. Prior to joining Toonz, Davis was Sony Pictures Entertainment India assistant marketing manager.