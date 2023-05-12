Animated series Bluey, produced by Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family, has garnered immense popularity. A live show titled Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show based on the series will ‘take the show on the road’ to venues in Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto, starting 8 December 2023. Fans can expect more cities to be added.

One must follow the website for pre-sale tickets information and purchase tickets, which will be on sale starting Thursday, 18 May 2023. The 24-hour pre-sale starts on 16 May 2023 and the General Public on-sale starts on 18 May 2023.

Bluey, the beloved series is available in Canada on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, Disney+ and STACKTV. It follows a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog, who turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show to Canadian audiences for the very first time,” said Windmill Theatre co-director Rosemary Myers. “The response to the show from fans across the U.S. and Australia has been nothing short of amazing and we can’t wait for Canadian families to experience all the fun and excitement of having Bluey and her family on stage live in their city.”

Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Audiences of all ages will get to see Bluey, younger sister Bingo and parents Bandit and Chilli, as they’ve never seen them before, when the Heelers embark on their first live theatre show in Canada featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets.

Bluey’s Big PlayThe Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in Australia, where it premiered in Bluey’s hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House. The tour is currently in the U.S. where it’s played the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the iconic Chicago Theatre.

Here are the Canadian tour details:

8-10 December 2023 Thunder Bay, ON Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

11-13 December 2023 Winnipeg, MB Centennial Concert Hall

15-17 December 2023 Regina, SK Conexus Arts Centre

22-24 December 2023 Saskatoon, SK Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place

27-30 December 2023 Calgary, AB Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

2-3 January 2024 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5-7 January 2024 Edmonton, AB Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

3-7 April 2024 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall