Godwoken to host Premier Indian BlockchainXGaming Conference in Bangalore

Aiming to educate the blockchain gaming community, Canada-based Godwoken Games is organizing the first edition of the Premier Indian BlockchainXGaming Conference in Bangalore. Co-organised by Nervos Foundation, the knowledge based event will be held at The Den on 5 December 2022.

Over 500 participants including Blockchain experts and technology innovators are expected to attend the Premier BlockchainXGaming Conference. In order to create awareness around Blockchain gaming, the on ground event will also witness sessions on emergence of advanced technology, use of cutting edge technology and the potential that lies in Blockchain based gaming.

“India is a very promising market for blockchain based gaming and we are excited to organize the first blockchain gaming conference to create awareness around innovation and its use in the gaming space. We at Godwoken want to reach out to the gaming community, developers, professional coders, tech experts and aspirants with this unique event as we are committed to support them with our innovative tools and ecosystem and allow them to develop new-age games. The conference will showcase the latest technologies, techniques to use the innovative tools and processes to create new games,” said Godwoken Games developer education and events manager Anubha Maneshwar.

A workshop as a part of the conference will also be held where the participants will be able to see how they can create their own game and integrate it with a blockchain. In addition, numerous sessions will be offered on key themes, including:

● Marketing of game

● Community Building

● Creating Cross-Chain Apps

The event is being organised in collaboration with Dotbit, Filecoin, Chainsafe, Valist.io, Band Protocol along with community partners like GirlScript Foundation, Yokaiswap, Web3Conf India, Web3 Meetup India, Hyderabad DAO and Build Club.