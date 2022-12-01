Popular Middle-East cartoon’s rebooted version ‘The Adventures of Mansour: Age of A.I.’ gets new trailer

The new series The Adventures of Mansour: Age of A.I. based on immensely popular cartoon in the Middle East, with a higher budget, increased production values and quality that will be released in 2023, has released a new trailer. It builds on the current success of the show, which has racked up two billion YouTube views, three million subscribers and 300 million watch hours and with over 25 million unique viewers in the last 90 days.

Produced by Bidiya Media, the popular Emirati show covers themes to encourage a healthy lifestyle, cultural appreciation and an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The relaunched series will also tackle issues of significance such as artificial intelligence, the role of and reliance on technology, climate change and space exploration, and preserving the national identity and culture in the younger generations through the Emirati character’s important stories and lessons.

Here is the new trailer of the upcoming series:

The series targets children aged six to 12 and is funded by Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), a sovereign investor that delivers a positive impact on the communities where it operates, and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) as part of their efforts to support children content creation that support inclusion, culture, and Arabic language.

The official synopsis reads: Set in the near future, in the technologically advanced Salam City, The Adventures of Mansour: Age of AI is a sci-fi action adventure series that revolves around Mansour, a 12-year-old tech whiz, who unintentionally creates a mischievous sentient artificial intelligence known as Blink. With the support of his closest friends, Mansour must deal with all manner of pranks, challenges and dangers posed by Blink, who for his own amusement, is determined to cause as much chaos as possible for Mansour and the people of Salam City.

Supported by increased budgets and enhanced production values, the rebooted show The Adventures of Mansour: Age of A.I. has used a global network of talent to bring the fan-favourite show to children all around the world, from English voiceover performed at Baboon Animation in New York to animation production by Top Draw Studio in the Philippines.