God’s Gang stills

God’s Gang the production company behind God’s Gang led by former Disney Channels executive Nimrod Avraham May has signed several new distribution deals with a slew of digital distributors and streaming platforms for its animation series.

The first agreement is with India’s animation production company Powerkids Entertainment and was overseen with the support of Gods Gang commercial advisory board member Bruno Zarka. Powerkids Entertainment specialises in the financing, distribution and licensing of children’s television series. The arrangement will allow God’s Gang to use Powerkids’ Fast channels and YouTube subscriber base of more than 60 million to monetise its English‑language episodes through Powerkids TV.

The second agreement is with Linguana, a partner that localises, distributes and monetises content across languages and platforms. Linguana’s technology applies speech synthesis and localisation tools to translate and dub God’s Gang episodes and the channel into multiple languages, making them accessible to non‑English‑speaking audiences. The partnership will enable God’s Gang to extend its presence in non‑English‑speaking territories.

God’s Gang has finalised an agreement with Red Coral Universe, a free AVOD streaming platform that carries a range of content including films, television series, music videos, sports, children’s programming and theatrical recordings. The deal, facilitated by distribution partner Welcome to Spectacle, places God’s Gang on a platform recognised for its original productions. Red Coral Universe provides a multi‑device viewing service, and the partnership will extend the series’ presence across emerging streaming destinations.

The fourth agreement is with Mercury TV, a curated streaming service for children aged four to 12 that is scheduled to launch in the United States at the end of this year. Mercury TV will provide an ad‑free environment offering series, films, documentaries and creator content within a safe space for children to watch alone or together with family.

“These deals mark an exciting new chapter for God’s Gang. Each of these platforms brings unique strengths -from global distribution and language localisation to new ways of connecting with audiences – helping us share our message of unity, diversity, and faith with viewers around the world,” May mentioned.

The God’s Gang team includes Emmy award winning director Ehud Landsberg (Transformers: Cyberverse, Vampirina) and writer Rob Kutner (The Daily Show, Angry Birds, Ben 10).

God’s Gang is one of its kind, a multicultural and multinational animated series that brings together four extraordinary heroes from Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, and Judaism. It emphasises themes of unity, peace, and extraordinary adventures through martial arts for audiences aged nine to 19. Eight episodes in the series have been released on YouTube and gained huge momentum online with over 10 million views, and two million subscribers and followers.