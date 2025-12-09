A deep-tech company pioneering AI-powered relighting solutions Beeble.ai announced a new desktop application Beeble Studio that brings its inises dustry-leading AI relighting technology fully on-prem. Built for professionals who require local, secure, and high-performance workflows, Beeble Studio operates the new SwitchLight 3.0 model directly on the user’s GPU, enabling true 4K relighting, unlimited rendering, and complete control over physically based rendering (PBR) outputs.

“VFX studios require security, scale, and speed. Beeble Studio answers all three. You keep your media on-prem, process your footage in true 4K, export multi-channel 16-bit EXRs containing all AOV passes in a single file, and skip the upload/download bottleneck on heavy VFX projects. Plus, our newest SwitchLight 3 video-to-PBR model delivers cleaner, more reliable results shot-to-shot,” said Beeble CEO Hoon Kim.

What’s new in Beeble Studio:

Fully local and secure: All rendering is performed on-prem. Perfect for studios managing sensitive or proprietary content.

Unlimited 4K rendering: Render sequences up to one hour (100,000 frames) in full 4K resolution, with no credit limits or cloud restrictions.

Multi-channel 16-bit EXR output: Export complete PBR AOV passes- including normals, base colour, roughness, metallic, specular, alpha, and depth- in a single file.

Render queue and advanced controls: Batch multiple jobs, toggle deflicker, and fine-tune render parameters for total creative control.

Beeble editor: 3D editor to relight shots in real time using physically accurate HDRI and point lights, built on the same lighting system as the Beeble Cloud app.

Plugins and integration: Import generated passes directly into Nuke, Blender, and Unreal Engine for advanced relighting, VFX, and virtual production workflows.

Beeble Studio is powered by SwitchLight 3.0, the latest version of Beeble’s AI model, available on desktop and cloud platforms. Trained on a dataset ten times larger than before, SwitchLight 3.0 introduces a video model that processes multiple frames simultaneously to produce flicker-free and temporally consistent results. It offers sharper facial definition, more accurate surface textures and improved background stability, providing ghost-free relighting suitable for VFX work and filmmaking.

Beeble Studio indie, for solo creators:

US $500 a year billed annually or US $60 a month.

Unlimited local rendering up to 4K and one hour duration.

Render Queue and Beeble Editor included.

Commercial use for organisations under $200K annual revenue.

Beeble Studio standard, for professional facilities:

US $3000 a year billed annually or US $400 a month.

Full commercial use, early access to new features.

Unlimited local rendering and team-ready licensing.

Both plans include a free seven day trial.

For larger studios seeking organisation-wide control, Beeble also offers an enterprise plan with CLI (command-line) integration, custom licensing, seat management, and API integration.

Beeble Studio is available today for download on Windows workstations. SwitchLight 3.0 is automatically included for all users of both the desktop and cloud apps.