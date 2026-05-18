Global films come together in Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 official selection

Known for celebrating diverse storytelling in animation, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival continues to welcome filmmakers and creators from across the world, making it a global hub for showcasing films, discovering new talent, and building industry connections.

Adding to the excitement, the 2026 official selection will feature previews, exclusive reveals, and first looks from across the animation world, including projects from renowned and legendary studios. The festival is set to return with an exciting lineup of exceptional programmes and special events, featuring exclusive showcases, screenings, and experiences that celebrate the best of global animation.

During this event, Harald Zwart will talk about the making of his first animated film, ViQueens, a fun and entertaining story about identity. Featuring the voices of Ella Purnell (Fallout), Rita Ora (He Bled Neon), and Alan Carr (Grow), the session will also see the filmmaker share his connection with the world of animation. The film is produced by Veslemoy Ruud Zwart under Zwart Arbeid.

Set in New York in 1941, Children of Liberty by Léahn Vivier-Chapas and Rémy Schaepman follows Steven as he searches for answers after his father mysteriously disappears. Alongside Miriam, an Austrian refugee and detective novel fan, he soon uncovers a much larger conspiracy. The film blends mystery and adventure in an exciting animated story.

Children of Liberty is produced by Didier Brunner and Damien Brunner (Folivari), along with Stéphan Roelants and Fabien Renelli of Mélusine Productions, and Matthieu Liégeois of Tchack. It is being distributed by Doris Gruel of Little Kmbo.

Netflix Animation will present an exciting session featuring exclusive previews and behind the scenes insights from some of its upcoming projects at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Executive producers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, along with showrunners and executive producers Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan, will unveil a world-exclusive look at their new Ghostbusters project created with Sony Pictures Animation.

Their session will also include a conversation between stop-motion legend Peter Lord and acclaimed director Brad Bird about Ray Gunn, produced by Skydance Animation. Exclusive footage from One Piece and Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory will also be revealed.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation will bring the world of DC to the spotlight with a special showcase of their upcoming animated projects. The session will feature exclusive first looks and behind-the-scenes insights into anticipated series such as Mister Miracle, My Adventures with Green Lantern, Starfire, Creature Commandos, and Batman: Caped Crusader.

The festival’s special events lineup will feature previews of several upcoming films, with many of these exciting projects now officially announced on their official site.

S.S. Rajamouli, known for the Baahubali universe, will make a special appearance at the festival during the work in progress session for Baahubali: The Eternal War, directed by Ishan Shukla. Baahubali: The Eternal War is being produced by D. V. V. Danayya and distributed by Carlotta Films.

The session at Annecy International Animation Film Festival will offer audiences a special preview of the project and a glimpse into Rajamouli’s upcoming live-action film, scheduled for the French release on 29th July this year.



