Creative direction in iGaming: where art meets function

Design has always played a huge role in the casino world. Luxe, high-gloss finishes, and luxury design details have long built a specific feeling around brick-and-mortar casinos that have transformed them from a betting hall into a top vacation destination.

Las Vegas is, of course, the key player in driving casino design, but it’s not the brick-and-mortar casinos that are leading the way. While traditional casinos still earn the bulk of revenue in the United States, globally, iGaming is making headway.



The rise of iGaming

Just recently, it was estimated that the online gambling market is US $87.7 billion, and is forecasted to be worth US $217.6 billion by 2033.

While convenience is absolutely a core part of why iGaming is seeing such surges in popularity and revenue, it’s not the only draw. Art direction is helping games and platforms themselves stand out. By combining art with function, fun, and play, these online casinos are redefining the digital experience in a few key ways.

By providing a themed experience

There are more themed providers out there trying to create a specific feel and experience today than ever before. Gone are the days when platforms offer a generic interface. Today, it’s platforms like River Belle, a reputable online casino, that are capturing the audience’s attention. By providing a luxe, unique digital environment (in this case, capturing the vintage luxury of the old steamer-ship gambling halls), gaming platforms can help differentiate themselves and also enhance the play experience of their gamers from the outset.

By enhancing the live experience

Nearly every online casino today offers live games. These games bring the traditional experience of being in a casino to the comfort of gamers’ homes. The biggest platforms, however, are going an extra step by making the backdrop of these live-streamed events match the theme of their platform. This blends the gamer’s experience, offering multiple design touchpoints that reinforce a sense of luxury and decadence.

By making each game feel unique

Whether it’s live baccarat or a slot game, game designers are working hard to make every game feel unique. From art styles to game mechanics, music to bonuses, game designers are doing everything they can to make different versions of the same game feel unique, fresh, and engaging.

By rethinking game mechanics under the guise of art

Game mechanics are, ultimately, what every game is built around. It’s art that makes those mechanics feel memorable, intuitive, and exciting. This is doubly true when you factor in bonuses, which come into play multiple times throughout the game. Between the welcome bonus and in-game bonuses, there are several mechanics that need to be built directly into the art direction.

Not only are they visually adapted to suit each game, but additional mechanics are even being included. You’ll have narrative-first slot games that provide character design and RPG-style elements that enhance the traditional slot game experience.

Tournaments and leaderboards are also an essential part of both the game mechanics and art direction. A beautifully designed leaderboard and VIP section enhance that sense of accomplishment and luxury.

Art direction is the backbone of today’s iGaming success

In short, creative direction is essential to the success of creative direction. Without it, there would be minimal appeal in online casinos as opposed to making a trip down to your brick-and-mortar casino. Because of art, digital casinos are becoming not just a secondary option to play on demand, but players’ first choice.