Crunchyroll and Sony LIV collaborate to expand anime reach in India

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll is collaborating with one of the leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms in India Sony LIV to launch Crunchyroll as an add-on within the Sony LIV platform for Rs 99 per month.

Now, Sony LIV subscribers can subscribe to Crunchyroll directly through Sony LIV, gaining access to more than 900 titles and 160 shows dubbed in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and more. A curated selection of anime titles will also be available without a Crunchyroll subscription for a limited time, allowing Sony LIV subscribers to sample popular series before subscribing to Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll is also introducing a limited-time offer on Sony LIV, where users can subscribe to a monthly fan tier at Rs 49 instead of Rs 99. The offer is valid for two weeks from 7 to 21 May 2026.

“India is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing anime markets in the world, and we are thrilled to deepen our presence here through this collaboration with Sony LIV. By bringing Crunchyroll’s unmatched anime library directly into the Sony LIV ecosystem, we’re making it easier than ever for fans, both existing and new, to access the stories and characters they love,” said Crunchyroll chief product officer, emerging busines head and games general manager Terry Li.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) chief content officer Nachiket Pantvaidya said, “Partnering with Crunchyroll allows us to tap into the surging anime fandom in India, marking a pivotal step in our growth strategy. By integrating this premium library, we are expanding our reach to a dynamic new demographic while significantly strengthening our content offering.”

According to a 2025 study commissioned by Crunchyroll and conducted by the National Research Group, anime fandom rivals those of major pop-culture figures, and nearly 40 per cent of teen anime fans consider anime a meaningful part of who they are. The study also found that 62 per cent of general entertainment consumers surveyed in India say they love or like Japanese anime, with enthusiasm even stronger among teens, 74 per cent identify as anime fans, making them the most engaged age group.

Now, with this collaboration, anime is available to even more fans across every generation in India via the Crunchyroll add-on on Sony LIV, one of India’s leading SVOD platforms owned by SPNI, offering over 40,000+ hours of content and over 100 million app downloads.