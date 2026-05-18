‘Moshi Monsters’ returns with new animated series in collaboration with Wheel In Motion

Moshi Monsters, the popular British children’s online game, is returning with a new animated action-comedy series as part of its multi-platform franchise comeback, which became a global hit in the early 2010s.

Set for a late 2028 launch, the new series will bring a fresh and fun take on the colourful Moshi universe for broadcast and streaming audiences. Aimed mainly at kids aged six to 12, the show will also connect with longtime fans of the brand.

The series is being developed with Wheel in Motion, the London-based studio of Superprod Group founded by former Netflix and Nickelodeon executive Alexi Wheeler. Launched in 2024, the company focuses on creating animated and live-action content for kids and family audiences and has also announced the co-development of Beast Quest with Cooabi.

Wheel in Motion CCO Mind Candy and Ross Macleod stated, “We are thrilled to be bringing Moshi Monsters back in a big way with this new animated series. This is just the start of our multi-platform relaunch across games, toys, and more, and we can’t wait to introduce the Moshi universe to a whole new generation while celebrating the creativity and imagination that made it a global phenomenon.”

“I am delighted to be working with the Moshi Monsters team to reestablish such a beloved brand. Moshi Monsters were years ahead of its time in the digital space; the world has now caught up and it is time to bring this incredible set of characters to life for a modern audience,” said Wheeler.

Moshi Monsters, launched in 2008 as an online flash-based game, became a global hit with over 100 million registered users worldwide. The brand later grew into one of the UK’s leading licensed properties, generating over $1 billion of retail products, including 170 million trading cards, 90 million figurines, two million books and spawning a gold album, feature film and the one of best-selling kids magazines.

The television series will be the main part of the company’s multi-platform comeback. A new game is set to launch in early access in summer 2026, ahead of its global release in the third quarter of 2027, with new toys and merchandise also planned from 2028.