After a triumphant performance in the Asian Qualifiers, India’s eFootball player Hemanth Kommu, is set to represent India at Global Esports Games 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The athlete will compete in his tournament opener against Uruguay as he looks to clinch a medal for India at the global tournament.
Kommu, known by his gaming handle “peshemak7,” has been placed in group D for the group stage of the Global Esports Games, alongside opponents from Brazil, Iran, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Uruguay. All group stage games will take place on 13 December, featuring a Round Robin Best-of-3 format with 28 players competing in four groups of seven. The top three players from each group will proceed to the Round of 16 playoffs.
Additionally, the tournament will also feature a last-chance qualifier where the fourth-placed player from each group in Stage 1 will battle it out to secure qualification. Only one player will qualify for the final stage, which will be played in a single elimination best-of-3 format.
Sharing his thoughts, Kommu said, “I am excited to take on some of the leading eFootball athletes of the world once again. The competition is going to be intense, but I am ready to give it my all. My game plan will revolve around being smart and adaptable but most importantly keeping my cool under pressure. Since every opponent has their own style of gameplay, I have formulated multiple tactics and strategies based on how things go. I want to extend my gratitude to Esports Federation of India (ESFI) for backing me and I will do my best to make India proud by hopefully securing a medal.”
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumnus’ journey to qualification was marked by impressive victories against formidable opponents in the Asian qualifiers, including Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The 26-year-old secured his berth for the qualifiers after emerging victorious at the National Esports Championships 2023 organised by the ESFI earlier this year.
“As a prominent figure in the eFootball 2023 landscape, Hemanth has been making waves with his consistent performances and we are confident that his strategic prowess and dedication will lead to him shining on the global stage. ESFI is proud to support Hemanth, and we wish him the very best. We look forward to witnessing India’s flag flying high not just in Riyadh but in the world of Esports,” said ESFI director and Asian Esports Federation vice-president Lokesh Suji.
The Global Esports Games 2023, hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) and presented by the Global Esports Federation (GEF) will be staged in Saudi Arabia from 12-16 December 2023. The global, multi-title esports competition will feature four major titles: DOTA 2, Street Fighter 6, eFootball 2024, and PUBG Mobile, and will witness the participation of over 250 athletes hailing from more than 50 countries and territories across the globe.