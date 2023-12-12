Alkemy X’s award-winning Creative Studio has added creative director and editor Aaron Dunkel to their roster for U.S. commercial representation.

Dunkel is a commercial film editor with a knack for conceptualising, crafting, and elevating creative commercials and fashion films with expertise in both production and post-production, having produced original content for both product/brand initiatives and digital-first content.

Creative Studio executive producer Sue Fallon shared, “We are delighted to welcome Aaron to our roster. He brings a distinctive artistic vision that perfectly aligns with the Creative Studio, and is constantly pushing boundaries and fostering innovation through his work. Aaron has a reputation for transforming concepts into compelling visual narratives and an eye for excellence. Aaron and I have a long history of collaborating on projects and reconnecting with him at Alkemy has been incredibly fun and inspiring. I look forward to creating dynamic, groundbreaking work together!”

Dunkel expressed, “Embarking on this new journey with Alkemy X is genuinely thrilling! The company’s outstanding reputation for innovation and dedication to creating a dynamic work environment makes me eager to contribute to its success. What heightens this excitement is the prospect of reuniting with my esteemed former colleagues, with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working closely in the past. Their talent, collaboration, and positive impact on the work culture are invaluable, and I look forward to the seamless integration and camaraderie we can bring to Alkemy X. Joining forces with familiar faces to contribute to a company that values progress and excellence. I’m looking forward to immersing myself in its values, making meaningful contributions, and being part of a team that continuously pushes boundaries in pursuit of excellence.”

Dunkel has a long history of exploring image-making, photography and design. From humble beginnings in his makeshift darkroom and painting studio, he turned his passion for photography and the arts into reality. After graduating from Pratt Institute, he jumped into the field of post-production in the fast-paced world of commercials. He quickly moved up to be senior editor working with Grey, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis and DDB. Dunkel has a proven track record of delivering compelling and memorable commercial content with an understanding of the importance of storytelling, pacing, and emotion in advertising. He excels at crafting narratives that resonate with audiences and leave a lasting impact.