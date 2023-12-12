National Poker Series India announced its 4th edition with a prize pool of Rs 50 crore. The 22-day series hosted on PokerBaazi is scheduled to take place from 24 March to 14 April 2024.

The last edition of National Poker Series India, held in 2023, received over 1.25 lakh entries, with participants from across the country. The players from Maharashtra secured a pole position with a total of 49 medals whereas Delhi came close and secured the second spot with 48 medals.

Uttar Pradesh (45) and Haryana (33) held the third and fourth positions respectively. The National Poker Series India 2023 witnessed a 33 per cent increase in the number of female players on the roster compared to the previous edition.

Organisers are expecting a bigger turnout than the previous edition, for the upcoming edition.