Studio 100 Media announced that BBC has picked up seasons two and three of the preschool series Vegesaurs.

Adding another 40 new episodes and featuring even more characters, Vegesaurs will once again hit TV screens on CBeebies. Season two will premiere in early 2024, while season three is in production for delivery in Q3 2024.

A fresh take on the dinosaur genre with unique vegetable and fruit-shaped characters, Vegesaurs is targeted at upper preschoolers. The series follows the mini adventures of Ginger, a young Tricarrotops and her three baby PeaRex friends as they embark on a journey to enrich and enhance children’s imagination and simultaneously leaning into relatable themes for upper preschoolers such as mealtimes, healthy food, sharing, diversity and more.



The first season (20 x 5’) debuted in the UK in February 2023 on CBeebies, averaging excellent ratings and being continuously on air on a weekday morning slot on the channel’s Discover & Do zone. The show is available on the streaming platform BBC iPlayer, reaching more than 20 million views to date.

“We are very happy to have the BBC on board,” said Studio 100 Media CEO Martin Krieger. “The acquisition of seasons two and three represents a strong and long-term commitment for the Vegesaurs. The fantastic performance of the series in the UK so far contributes significantly to the brand’s international success – not only on the broadcasting side, but also regarding licensing and merchandising,”

The series premiered on ABC Australia in May 2022 and has since gained popularity. It ranked among the top three shows commissioned by ABC and was one of the top five most popular Australian children’s programs. International broadcasters on board include France TV (France), SVT (Sweden), MiniMini+ (Poland), NPO Zappelin (The Netherlands), MTVA (Hungary), TVO Kids, Knowledge Network and Radio.

This series’ worldwide publishing rights are with Macmillan Children’s Books who have already launched first story books in the UK and Australia.



The CGI action-comedy series, produced by independent Australian producer Cheeky Little Media in association with the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC), France TV and Studio 100, is based on a concept created by Gary Eck and Nick O’Sullivan.