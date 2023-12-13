Indian kids entertainment channel Sony YAY! announced a new edition of The Giant Wheel Festival at DLF Saket, Delhi.

This three-day event, which was earlier in Mumbai, will take place in Delhi from 15 to 17 December. The Mumbai event saw an attendance of over 10,000 people.

The Giant Wheel Festival in Delhi will consist of multiple attractions and entertainment like magic shows and Zumba sessions to box cricket and the enchanting bubble dome, offer something for every member of the family. The event will be attended by actors Shilpa Shetty and Jackky Bhagnani, and the Indian YouTuber Flying Beast, aka Gaurav Taneja and his family.

The event’s co-powered by sponsors are Parle Candy Culture, Glucovita Bolts, Nivea. People can book their tickets on BookMyShow.