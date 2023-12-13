Japan’s Anime Times has been launched on Prime Video in India. Anime Times will premiere exclusively on Prime Video Channels in India with its wide array of the latest anime movies and TV shows, along with much-loved classics. A premier streaming service focused on Japanese animation, Anime Times has been available on Prime Video Channels in Japan. In India, Prime members can purchase an add-on subscription to Anime Times at an annual fee of Rs 899.

With a subscription to Anime Times, Prime members in India can enjoy titles such as Spy×Family, Hunter x Hunter, Fairy Tale Movie Houou No Miko, Tokyo Revengers, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Mob Psycho 100, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Goblin Slayer, Zombieland Saga, and more.

Prime Video India channels head Vivek Srivastava said, “Over the past few years, anime content has gained significant fandom in India. With the launch of Anime Times on Prime Video Channels, we are expanding our anime programming with over hundreds of hours of programming and bringing highly engaging movies and TV shows for Prime Members. With this launch Prime Video Channels will become the “one-stop entertainment destination” for all anime fans in the country. Anime Times has been a premier destination for some of the best anime content, as a channel on Prime Video in Japan, and we are thrilled to be the launchpad for them in India, and offer them wide reach to customers across the country.”

Anime Times Company CEO Hideo Katsumata said, “Anime Times and Prime Video have enjoyed a strong collaboration in Japan, and we are now excited to bring Anime Times for the very first time to audiences in India. Japanese anime culture is now a significant global phenomenon, and has led to an increasing interest in Japanese culture and entertainment. We are certain that with Anime Times, fans and enthusiasts all across the country will be able to delve into the huge pool of anime shows and movies, both recent and classic, that we offer via Prime Video Channels.”