Interactive entertainment centre KidZania India will feature the launch of a mega collection of the popular Tinkle magazine.

The magazine collection will launch at KidZania’s Winter Wonderland in Delhi NCR and Mumbai. The Winter Wonderland which will be from 15 December 2023 to 7 January 2024. The to-be-launched Tinkle collection boasts 500+ stories that feature every toon in the Tinkle universe. Children, adults and fans of the comic will witness the unveiling of the collection’s grand box, meet the comic’s characters and get to participate in fun activities.

KidZania chief marketing officer Rahul Dhamdhere said, “At KidZania, our aim is to introduce the enchanting charm of Christmas, particularly to children, providing them with an unforgettable experience through our planned activities.”

Apart from the Tinkle-collection launch, Winter Wonderland will feature: