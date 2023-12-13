Interactive entertainment centre KidZania India will feature the launch of a mega collection of the popular Tinkle magazine.
The magazine collection will launch at KidZania’s Winter Wonderland in Delhi NCR and Mumbai. The Winter Wonderland which will be from 15 December 2023 to 7 January 2024. The to-be-launched Tinkle collection boasts 500+ stories that feature every toon in the Tinkle universe. Children, adults and fans of the comic will witness the unveiling of the collection’s grand box, meet the comic’s characters and get to participate in fun activities.
KidZania chief marketing officer Rahul Dhamdhere said, “At KidZania, our aim is to introduce the enchanting charm of Christmas, particularly to children, providing them with an unforgettable experience through our planned activities.”
Apart from the Tinkle-collection launch, Winter Wonderland will feature:
- Giant Snow Globe where attendees can pose and take photos
- Nestle Ceregrow Christmas Art Challenge: A competition to create and present your nutritious Christmas art bowls using Ceregrow cereals, fruits and vegetables of your choice. The selected winners will win delightful Ceregrow goodies and hampers.
- FSM Carol Singing Workshop where teachers will guide kids through the art of carol singing
- A parade led by Santa, Suppandi and KidZania’s mascots RightZkeepers
- Paper Plate Christmas Wreath, Popsicle Xmas Hanging, Xmas Bookmark Making and more such DIY activities
- Games like Ballistic Bingo Blast, Arctic Pin Tumble and Jolly Ring Toss Challenge