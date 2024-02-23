Acclaimed producer and distributor of artist-driven and award-winning global animation GKIDS announced that it will bring The End of Evangelion for the first time to select theatres in North America for event showings on 17 and 20 March 2024.

Created by Hideaki Anno, the Neon Genesis Evangelion television series is one of the most influential animated series of all time. Since its 1995 premiere in Japan, the story of teenager Shinji Ikari has emerged as one of the most iconic titles in animation history and a global pop culture phenomenon.

Originally released in 1997, this final movie version was created as an alternative ending to the Neon Genesis Evangelion TV series, remaking the final two episodes from the series. Since its release, much like its series predecessor, the theatrical alternative ending to the Neon Genesis Evangelion series has cemented itself in animation history, and has continued to awe new and returning audiences with every viewing.

In 2022, GKIDS released the original 26 episode television series, Neon Genesis Evangelion, as well as the films Evangelion: Death (True) 2 and The End Of Evangelion on Blu-ray and digital download-to-own for the first time in North America. In 2022, GKIDS released the fourth and final instalment of the new theatrical ‘Rebuild’ editions of the Evangelion franchise, Evangelion:3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon A Time, in theatres and on Blu-ray and digital download-to-own. GKIDS also handles North American distribution for creator Hideaki Anno’s prior series NADIA: The Secret of Blue Water.

The official synopsis reads: This final movie version was created as an alternative ending to the NEON GENESIS EVANGELION TV series, remaking the final two episodes from the series. SEELE plans an attack on NERV after failing to create a man-made Third Impact. After reaffirming both her own and her mother’s existence in a state of despair, Asuka returns and begins the counterattack. However, new enemies descend from the heavens. Meanwhile, Shinji witnesses the horrifying wreckage of Asuka’s EVA-02 while piloting EVA-01. Mass production models surround EVA-01 and perform a solemn ceremony. What does it mean to complete a human heart?

The film will be screened in its original Japanese language with English subtitles. Tickets are on sale now.