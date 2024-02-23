UmagineTN, one of Asia’s leading tech engagement platforms, convenes over 100 experts for a dynamic two-day event on 23 and 24 February 2024 at the Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, Chennai. Organised by the Tamil Nadu Government Information Technology and Digital Services Department, the event focuses on pivotal tech domains including AI & deep tech, cyber security, sustainability, GICs, and AVGC-XR. This tech-based platform witnessed multiple fireside chats, panel discussions, masterclasses, keynote sessions spread across five different halls.

The first day witnessed brilliant discussions on burning topics like: Reimagining the world with AI, From Vision to Reality: the technological vision for one trillion dollar economic growth in Tamil Nadu, Policy Initiatives for Transforming Tamil Nadu into a AVGC XR Hub, Intelsat and Transformation in the Satellite Industry, The future of Enterprise AI and so on.

The eminent speakers included leaders like FICCI AVGC-XR chairperson Ashish Kulkarni; Microsoft AI transformation leader, director Cecil Sunder; Tamil Nadu Government Information Technology & Digital Services Department minister Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan; Technicolor Creative Studios Asia Pacific managing director and global Excom member Biren Ghose; Tailwind Capital Utpata Ventures president & CEO, operating executive, tech investor Eash Sundaram; Uniphore India director & business head Harshni Sreedhar; Outlier Games CEO Harish Chengaiah; Intelsat and CIO Enterprise operations and transformation in the satellite industry Adam Levy; Indusverse co-founder & chief creative officer Alok Sharma and many others.

Information Technology & Digital Services Department minister Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan emphasised on ‘human resources’ and the need to invest more on education and skilling. “We need to ensure that every successive generation is better in terms of productivity,” he said during his fireside chat on ‘From Vision to Reality: the technological vision for one trillion dollar economic growth in Tamil Nadu’.

In another session titled ‘Policy Initiatives for Transforming Tamil Nadu into a AVGC XR Hub’ eminent speakers pointed out how these policies can help in bridging the gaps and strengthen the industry nationwide. Only with government aid and support can more creative companies grow, make a profit, and attract more creative work to our country.

Veteran industry leader Kulkarni shared that earlier in the 90s the animation industry thrived in Tamil Nadu. Later when states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and other states included AVGC-XR in their policies, those states showed better growth in this sector over the years.

The panelists emphasised on factors like the policy giving the sector its due recognition, skilling ecosystem, positioning Tamil Nadu as the AVGC hub, incentivising original IP production, and so on.

Delivering a keynote on ‘AI Revolution: Transforming Military Operations for Tomorrow’s Armies’ Indian Army Dakshin Bharat Area general officer commanding lieutenant general Karanbir Singh Brar shared how serious and critical technological innovation comes from defense requirements. However, he believes that the need for human intelligence will be higher even to work using artificial intelligence.

The key takeaway of the first day of UmagineTN was to build a society that is aware and is ready to train themselves and make the most out of this disruptive change called ‘Artificial Intelligence’.

Day two promises enriching discussions on: Adopting Extended Reality in the Workplace; Strategic Investments in AI; TN – Desired destination for Tech journey; Embracing Innovation and Entrepreneurship in AVGC XR; AI for Risk and fraud detection in finance and so on. UmagineTN aims to empower society to embrace and leverage the AI revolution for a brighter future.