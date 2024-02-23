India’s esports tournament organiser Skyesports has announced a partnership with LG UltraGear gaming monitors. This collaboration marks a milestone in the Indian esports landscape, showcasing a long-term commitment by LG Electronics (LG) to elevate gaming experiences.

LG UltraGear will take centre stage as the title sponsor for two prestigious tournaments: the Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) featuring the popular mobile game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), and the highly anticipated on-ground Skyesports Grand Slam in Pune, which will showcase international esports action in Counter-Strike 2.

LG Electronics India vice president & director, division leader business solutions Yoojae Kim said, “We are thrilled to embark on this exclusive partnership with Skyesports, a pioneering force in India’s gaming and esports arena. This collaboration not only underscores LG’s commitment to elevating gaming experiences but also aligns perfectly with our mission to empower gamers with cutting-edge technology. Together with Skyesports, we aim to ignite the passion for gaming across India, fostering a vibrant community and showcasing the prowess of LG UltraGear monitors in the competitive gaming landscape.”

Commenting on the association, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “We are thrilled to partner with LG UltraGear as the title sponsors for two of our upcoming major esports IPs, the Skyesports Grand Slam 2024 and the Skyesports Champions Series. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of esports in India and providing gamers with top-notch gaming experiences. As we enter a fully-stacked 2024 esports roadmap by Skyesports, partnerships like these are a testament to the potential of our roadmap which not only extends to Indian gamers but also includes participation from international regions, including Australia and Europe.”

The Skyesports Grand Slam is set to happen in Pune from 14 to 16 March during the 6th India Gaming Show 2024, an international gaming, animation, and infotainment event by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The tournament will feature four teams – one from India and Australia each, and two from Europe – engaging in intense esports action for the title of champions and a share of the $50,000 prize pool.

LG UltraGear will also be showcasing its monitors through an interactive booth at the India Gaming Show 2024.