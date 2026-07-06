‘Ghost in the Shell’ returns with new anime on Prime Video

Photo credits: IMDB

A cyber-ghost is back in the machine.

Prime Video has plugged in the next chapter of the Ghost in the Shell franchise, announcing a brand-new anime series set to premiere on 7 July. The reveal came during the streamer’s international originals showcase in London, giving one of anime’s most influential cyberpunk sagas a fresh reboot.

Science Saru, the studio behind Dan Da Dan, Inu-Oh, and The Colors Within, takes the wheel, with Mokochan stepping up for a directorial debut after serving as assistant director on Dan Da Dan. Science-fiction novelist EnJoe Toh pens the scripts, while Shuhei Handa handles character design and executive animation direction. Japan Academy Award-winning composer Taisei Iwasaki scores the series.

First serialised by Masamune Shirow in Young Magazine between 1989 and 1991, The Ghost in the Shell has spent decades rewriting the rules of cyberpunk storytelling. Its mix of philosophy, politics, and high-octane action has spawned acclaimed television series, landmark anime films, a Hollywood adaptation, and multiple video games.

For Prime Video, it is another high-profile anime play. For fans, it is a chance to jack back into one of the genre’s defining universes.

The shell is open. Time to log back in.