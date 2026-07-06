‘Riftbound’ gets T1 2025 Worlds Champion collector’s edition

If you blink, you might miss your shot.

Riot Games (the company behind League of Legends, Valorant) is turning scarcity into the ultimate power-up with the Riftbound x T1 2025 Worlds Champion Collection, a limited-edition trading card release that is as much about bragging rights as it is about gameplay. And for fans hoping to get their hands on one, luck, not speed, will decide the winner.

The English signature edition goes up for a pre-order draw on the Riot Merch store in August, while the player bundle will arrive later this year through a separate draw. Chinese and Korean editions will be distributed through regional channels.

The real headline act is the signature edition, a collector’s dream with just 10,125 copies produced in each language, English, Chinese, and Korean. Every box includes one serialised card numbered between one and 2025, tipping its hat to T1’s latest world triumph. Throw in a fresh foil treatment and a gold-stamped player signature, and Riot has played its ace.

The premium bundle carries a price tag of US$360 for the English edition, ¥2,025 for the Chinese version, and ₩500,000 for the Korean release.

Both the signature edition and the player bundle include the same five champion unit cards, each chosen by a T1 player and dressed in exclusive new artwork with a special card frame. The difference? One is built for the battlefield; the other is built for the display cabinet.

Fans in South Korea can also get an early taste of Riftbound‘s Korean-localised demo decks at the Riftbound booth during the MSI Fan Fest, organised during the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) running from 3 to 12 July at the Daejeon Convention Center II in Seoul.