Horseman FX celebrates a decade-long journey of growth and global VFX excellence

As India’s visual effects industry continues to gain global prominence, Namakkal-headquartered Horseman FX is celebrating a decade-long journey of delivering high-quality visual effects services to film and entertainment productions worldwide.

While formally incorporated in 2018, the company’s journey began in 2017 through pilot projects and early operations that laid the foundation for its growth into a trusted VFX partner for feature films, television series, web series, commercials and streaming content.

Over the years, Horseman FX has built a reputation for artistic excellence, technical precision and secure production workflows. The studio offers a wide range of services including rotoscopy, paint & prep, matchmove, rotomation, de-aging, digital matte painting, VFX supervision and 2D compositing, contributing to numerous international productions across multiple markets.

The company has successfully navigated industry challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, Hollywood strikes and the rapid evolution of AI technologies, continuing to adapt and grow within the global VFX landscape.

Security and compliance remain key pillars of the studio’s success. Horseman FX is a TPN Gold Shield Certified facility and recipient of the prestigious TPN Stella Security Award 2026. The studio has also successfully met the security and infrastructure requirements of several leading international production houses, reflecting its commitment to protecting client content and maintaining world-class operational standards.

Horseman FX has also actively engaged with the global VFX community through participation in leading industry events including FMX (Germany), VFX Summit (Hyderabad), GAFX (Bengaluru), Waves & Broadcast India (Mumbai) and Vegas (Chennai), helping build international partnerships and stay connected with emerging industry trends.

Equally important to the company’s growth is its people-first culture. Through wellness initiatives, yoga sessions, team outings, movie gatherings, celebrations and employee engagement programs, Horseman FX continues to foster a positive and collaborative work environment.

Beyond business, Horseman FX actively contributes to human community development through its Gramiya Seva Scheme in Namakkal, where it adopted two villages to promote yoga, wellness, and holistic well-being among residents.

“Reaching this milestone is a proud moment for our entire team. What began as a vision to deliver world-class visual effects from India has grown into a trusted global partnership with studios and filmmakers across markets. As we look ahead, our focus remains on innovation, talent development, security excellence and meaningful international collaborations,” said Horseman FX founder & managing director Thiyagarajan S.

With a decade of experience, a growing international presence and a strong foundation in quality, security and innovation, Horseman FX is well positioned for its next phase of growth. The studio welcomes collaboration opportunities with filmmakers, production companies, streaming platforms, VFX partners and international co-production teams worldwide.