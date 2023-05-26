Genius Brands International (Nasdaq: GNUS) has announced the finalisation of international content sales for multiple series in Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The deals represent the company’s in-house produced shows, as well as programming produced and/or distributed on behalf of its subsidiary WOW! Unlimited Media’s Frederator Networks in Canada and its affiliate Your Family Entertainment “YFE” (FRA:RTV) in Germany.

Genius Brands has licensed Rainbow Rangers season two and Frederator Networks’ hit Bravest Warriors series to Netflix in Australia and New Zealand. Max has acquired Rainbow Rangers seasons one and two for Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the star-studded feature movie Stan Lee’s Mighty 7, have been licensed to Mexico’s TV Azteca. Chile’s Television Nacional de Chile has also picked up the rights to Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab.

YFE has concluded a license deal for five seasons of Fairly OddParents with Super RTL’s Toggo platform in Germany, and TV3 Group has licensed the rights to titles, including Rainbow Rangers, to air across the Baltic countries. YFE has also concluded a 25-title content package deal, including Fix&Foxi, Gloria’s House, Da Boom Crew, and the Happy Never After animated movie, to the Cliq Digital platform in Germany; and a 14-title license deal with Mauritius Telecom for programming from the Genius Brands’ library, including Rainbow Rangers, and multiple catalog titles from YFE.

Genius Brands, Kartoon Channel! Worldwide president and head of international sales Paul Robinson commented, “Our catalog of content continues to be in demand with broadcasters and platforms around the globe. We offer high-quality programming from creators such as the legendary Stan Lee and high-caliber talent like Arnold Schwarzenegger that offers fun entertainment with positive messaging to young audiences. We are thrilled to work with our new media partners to continue to deliver on our mission to provide truly valuable family-friendly content!”

YFE’s COO Bernd Wendeln stated: “YFE has perhaps the largest catalog of children’s and family programming in Europe, featuring audience favourites such as Fairly OddParents. Both YFE and Genius Brands are known around the world for producing high-quality, safe, value-driven content for children and their families, and we are pleased to meet the demands of our broadcasters and platforms worldwide to deliver this slate of programming.”