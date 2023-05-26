In the upcoming Alone in the Dark game, players can choose between two protagonists to experience the haunting story: Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby.

To bring these two iconic characters to life, the developers partnered with famous actors Jodie Comer and David Harbour, who will lend their voices, their appearance and their formidable acting skills to the protagonists. Depending on who you play, you will get a different take on the same story. You can see both of them in action in the new spotlight video, showcasing a ton of gameplay.

When it came to reimagining the game that gave birth to a genre, the Pieces Interactive team knew just where to look because they are ardent fans of Alone in the Dark. The project was creatively headed by Mikael Hedberg, author of the horror classics Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA, with creature designs from famed Guillermo Del Toro collaborator Guy Davis.

Alone in the Dark synopsis reads: Explore Derceto Manor in this reimagination of Alone in the Dark, a love letter to the 90’s cult classic horror game! Set in the gothic American South in the 1920s, Alone in the Dark features a noir setting with classical Lovecraftian horror elements, where the familiar meets the surreal.

Players can now download the playable prologue of Alone in the Dark and personally experience what the game has to offer, without any spoilers for the main story.

The game is launching on 25 October 2023 on PC, Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5, and will be available at an SRP of Rs 3,499. The digital pre-order kicks off today.