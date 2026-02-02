GDAI welcomes Union Budget push on AVGC skilling

The Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) has welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27 focused push on skilling for animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC), describing it as a strong validation of industry-led recommendations to build India’s next-generation interactive media workforce.

A key highlight of the budget is the government’s support to the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), Mumbai, to establish AVGC Content Creator Labs across 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges nationwide. The initiative is aimed at early-stage skill development and creating a structured pipeline of future-ready creators, developers and creative technologists, while mainstreaming game development and interactive media as viable career pathways.

The Budget has also earmarked Rs 250 crore for AVGC talent development in FY 2026–27, reinforcing the sector’s growing role as a high-value employment and export-oriented component of India’s services economy.

Commenting on the announcement, GDAI board member Manish Agarwal said, “The announcement of AVGC content creator labs in schools and colleges is a landmark step toward building India’s next generation of game designers and developers. Over the past few years, GDAI has been closely engaging with government stakeholders to help shape a long-term talent pipeline that starts at the school level and extends through higher education and industry readiness. We strongly welcome this move, which will significantly accelerate the growth of gaming, AVGC-XR, and interactive media careers across the country.”

With coordinated policy support and industry integration, GDAI projects that India’s gaming sector could train over 200,000 developers, support the establishment of more than 1,500 studios, and generate 10 billion US dollars in annual exports by 2035. The association has also noted the importance of early exposure to creative and technical skills in meeting the projected demand for more than two million AVGC professionals by the end of the decade.