IICT signs MoU with GDAI to strengthen game development education in India

IICT and GDAI members sign MoU

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Game Developers Association of India (GDAI) to enable collaboration aimed at strengthening game development education, industry engagement, and ecosystem development in India.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation focused on academic–industry interaction and knowledge exchange within the video games and interactive entertainment sector. Under the agreement, IICT and GDAI will explore opportunities to support talent development through structured industry engagement, curriculum dialogue, and ecosystem-oriented initiatives.

Commenting on the collaboration, GDAI chairman Shridhar Muppidi said, “India’s gaming industry has scaled rapidly in terms of users and content consumption, but the availability of production-ready talent remains uneven across studios and roles. This partnership is intended to address that imbalance by aligning education pathways more closely with real-world development requirements and emerging technologies.”

IICT founding director Dr Ashish Kulkarni said, “For India to build sustainable leadership in the AVGC-XR sector, education must evolve in step with industry workflows and global standards. Industry-linked collaborations are essential to ensure that curriculum design, tools, and pedagogy remain relevant to how content is actually created and monetised.”

IICT was launched in May 2025 by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, in association with FICCI and CII. The institute commenced its inaugural academic batch in August 2025 with 18 courses at its Phase-I campus on Pedder Road, Mumbai, offering short-term, long-term, and diploma programmes for students and working professionals in the AVGC-XR sector.