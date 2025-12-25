Broadvision’s ‘Mission Santa’ rings in Christmas with a grand theatrical opening in India

Indian audiences received a festive cinematic treat this Christmas as animated feature film Mission Santa made a housefull debut in the theaters across leading cinemas. The film presented by Broadvision and Studio56 Animation, simultaneously opened in key international markets including France, Germany and several other countries.

Positioned as a wholesome family entertainer for the holiday season, Mission Santa combines global-standard animation with emotion-driven storytelling and a joy-filled adventure narrative. It is a high-energy animated adventure that celebrates hope, courage, action, and adventure, making it a perfect treat for children, parents, and grandparents alike.

“This movie is a landmark in the history of Indian animation and is the pride of Karnataka. Broadvision has been a highly successful global animation producer from India with over 44 productions and eight international awards, and Mission Santa brings Disney-level storytelling this Christmas to Indian families who need a good time out with their kids,” said Broadvision India producer & managing director Gauri Sriram.

While Mission Santa is an international-scale production, it carries deep Indian creative roots, reflecting the growing maturity and confidence of India’s animation ecosystem. Over 150 animation artists of Karnataka-based Studio56 Animation, one of the top global theatrical animation production houses, worked on the film for 20 months from Bengaluru, collaborating directly with equal international partners on a daily basis.

This rare synergy highlights Karnataka’s growing stature as a global hub for premium animation filmmaking. Mission Santa’s core team included animation director Harish Krishnamurthy, layout director Ashwin Narayanan, compositing director C Karthikeyan, and production head Roshan Ingole, FX director Manraj Singh, lighting director Kunal Deep, and overall look head Akhil Magotra.

Mission Santa was released in English language in leading theatres, positioning it as a premium theatrical animation experience for Indian and global family audiences. The film delivers rich cinematic visuals, fast-paced adventure and humour, emotional beats that resonate across ages and universal themes with strong cultural relatability.