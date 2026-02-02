Ele Animation brings animation excellence to Anime India Kolkata 2026

Anime India continues to build momentum following its successful Mumbai launch, announcing Ele Animation as an exhibitor for Anime India Kolkata 2026. The addition of Ele Animation underscores the festival’s commitment to spotlighting India’s rapidly expanding animation and creative content industry alongside fan-driven pop culture experiences.

Taking place on 14 and 15 February 2026 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Anime India Kolkata marks the debut of the festival’s regional expansion and will serve as the starting point of its nationwide 2026 tour. The Kolkata edition is designed to celebrate the intersection of Japanese pop culture and India’s thriving community of anime fans, gamers, creators, and storytellers.

With its expertise in animation and visual storytelling, Ele Animation brings an industry-led perspective to the Anime India platform. As an exhibitor, the studio will showcase its creative capabilities while engaging with fans, students, and aspiring creators, offering insights into animation pipelines, storytelling techniques, and opportunities within India’s creative economy. The collaboration reflects Anime India’s broader vision to create meaningful dialogue between fandom communities and professional creative industries.

“Anime India Kolkata highlights the evolution of anime as a cultural and creative movement. Jay Jagannath is a personal tribute to Lord Jagannath and the faith that has shaped their life. They explained that the stories draw from traditions, beliefs, and experiences they grew up with, and that the show aims to pass on values of devotion, compassion, and dharma to the next generation in a simple and joyful manner,” mentioned Ele Animation founder and CEO Durga Prasad Dalai.

Jay Jagannath is inspired by deep personal faith and India’s rich spiritual traditions, weaving simple, emotionally resonant stories through relatable characters. Designed as wholesome family viewing, the series blends devotion with storytelling to make faith accessible and meaningful for today’s generation.

Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta said, “Anime India Kolkata celebrates anime’s journey from niche fandom to a mainstream cultural and creative movement. The festival brings together fans, creators, and industry voices to build the future of pop culture in India.”

Attendees at Anime India Kolkata 2026 can expect an immersive fan-first experience, including cosplay championships, interactive community hubs led by the Indian Gunpla Community and India-39 Vocaloid Community, curated food activations like The Japan Curry, and community-led spaces such as Adda-o-Otaku by The Otaku Guild. Competitive tournaments across fighting games, Pokémon VGC, and more will add to the event’s dynamic gaming showcase.

Adding international prestige to the event, renowned Japanese director Susumu Mitsunaka (Haikyu!!) will attend as a guest of honour, participating in panels, live interactions, and fan engagements. By bringing together global creators, Indian studios, and passionate fan communities, Anime India Kolkata 2026 aims to position itself as a platform where culture, creativity, and industry converge, setting the stage for a year-long national celebration of anime and pop culture across India.

Anime India’s Mumbai debut in 2025 drew more than 29,000 fans, marking a milestone for anime culture in India. The Kolkata edition is projected to host over 40,000 attendees, making it one of eastern India’s largest anime conventions. With expansion planned across Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad in 2026, Anime India aims to unite fans nationwide while supporting creators and communities.