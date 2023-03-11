Motion design and storytelling firm Switch Studio brings Give Me a Sign, an interactive storytelling tool and tech art installation which uses machine learning and hand gestures from Indian dance – to trigger urgent and important conversations of multiplicity, climate crisis and the anthropocene.

Give Me A Sign premiered at the Future Fantastic Festival at art centre HOME in Manchester, United Kingdom held on 25 and 26 February 2023. In India, it will be held in Bengaluru at Rangashankara during the Future Fantastic event supported by the British council ‘India/ UK Together’ grant on 11 and 12 March and at Bangalore International Centre on 25 and 26 March.

Future Fantastic is an exciting and ambitious new AI+Art festival as part of the British Council’s India Together UK Season of Culture. It celebrates the bond between two countries and explores our cultures, our shared planet and our relationship with digital technologies that will shape our future together. It is conceptualised by Jaaga’s BeFantastic (India), in association with FutureEverything.

More details about the innovation project:

Give me a Sign is an Indo-futuristic audiovisual experience utilising the storytelling power of Indian dance mudras and machine learning to engage in a philosophical, analytical and speculative conversation around today’s climate change narrative with a fictional AI entity called ‘Shunya’, indicating that non action is not an option.

The goal of the project is to highlight the significance and power of physical gestures in expressing meaning in relation to our physical environment and to build a bridge between human and machine, as well as between cultures.

This art installation has been designed with the possibility of being experienced in two formats:

Immersive: This version will use a machine learning model made with Media Pipe Handpose and ML5’s. The video will be played through VLC player, depending on which mudra is shown. The entire project will work offline and the necessary data, models and libraries will be stored locally.

Popup: The artwork will show a repeating animation until someone uses one of the six mudras in front of the webcam. If the mudra is identified, one of three possible short video outputs per mudra is triggered after which the video will revert to the home animation.

The spoken words, motion tracking and motion design has been done by Switch Studio founder Upasana Nattoji Roy. Diane Edwards looked after the programming, Unreal engine & 3D work and spoken words.